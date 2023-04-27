Canal Boat Diaries returns to BBC Four on May 1 - and will see host Robbie Cumming cruise through towns and villages on his rustic narrowboat – but this time he’s heading out in the colder months of autumn and winter.

Robbie is seen travelling from Sheffield to Keadby on his boat, the Naughty Lass.

Before his BBC series, he had already gained some recognition as a canal boat personality through his YouTube channel and his show has inspired people to spend time on Britain's waterways.

Canal Boat Diaries and Robbie Cumming will be travelling down Chesterfield Canal.

The second episode will feature Chesterfield Canal as Robbie tackles the fast-flowing tidal River Trent and is invited to join a night-time illuminated boat parade.