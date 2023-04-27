Chesterfield Canal to be featured on BBC's Canal Boat Diaries
The waterways of Chesterfield will feature in a new series of a popular BBC TV show exploring the UK’s canals.
Canal Boat Diaries returns to BBC Four on May 1 - and will see host Robbie Cumming cruise through towns and villages on his rustic narrowboat – but this time he’s heading out in the colder months of autumn and winter.
Robbie is seen travelling from Sheffield to Keadby on his boat, the Naughty Lass.
Before his BBC series, he had already gained some recognition as a canal boat personality through his YouTube channel and his show has inspired people to spend time on Britain's waterways.
The second episode will feature Chesterfield Canal as Robbie tackles the fast-flowing tidal River Trent and is invited to join a night-time illuminated boat parade.
However, his journey is hampered by water shortage on the picturesque canal and a damaged wall in Worksop. Will he make it by boat to Kiveton Park?