An award-winning micropub in a north Derbyshire village is bidding to extend its opening hours and have an outdoor seating area for customers.

Adam Taylor, owner of The Pickled Pear in Palterton, has applied to Bolsover District Council for permission to open from 10am until 11pm, which is an hour later at night. He is also seeking consent for a small outdoor seating area which would cease operation at 9pm.

The microbar on Main Street was awarded Chesterfield CAMRA’s Micropub of the Year 2025.

Adam said: “Following the initial success of The Pickled Pear, we are now exploring ways to make full use of our daytime opening hours. We hope to provide a welcoming, communal meeting point for walking and hiking groups, cyclists, dog walkers, and other visitors to the village. As part of this, we propose the installation of a small selection of outdoor seating—comprising a traditional bench at the front of the property and a modest arrangement of chairs and tables to the immediate rear.

“This seating will allow customers (including those with pets or wearing outdoor gear) to enjoy the amenities of The Pickled Pear without needing to enter the indoor space. It also offers a pleasant setting for people to enjoy a drink on warmer days, helping to foster a relaxed, sociable environment.

“The Pickled Pear has now been operating for over 18 months. During this time, the team have observed that customers are often hurried during their final drinks. The intention of extending the opening hours would be to allow guests to finish their drinks at a more relaxed pace and depart the premises gradually, spread over a longer duration of time to further reduce noise pollution.

“Importantly, over the course of our 18 months of operation, we have received no complaints, either via the pub’s contact number, or through direct verbal communication with the team. We are therefore confident that extending the opening hours will not result in any nuisance or adverse impact on local residents, whose continued support is integral to the pub’s role within the community.”

Several letters of support for the plan have been submitted to the council. Allison Rigby of School Close, Palterton wrote: “Since the Pickled Pear has been open in the village we have had a very strong sense of community and cohesion. People who live alone have come to the venue and strong friendships have been forged. This has been fantastic for the village. This application further supports the ethos of a community pub where people can mix with friends and neighbours. The outdoor area is at the rear of the pub on a quiet lane. There will be no disruption to neighbours and as stated in the application, people will move inside after 9pm. I fully support the application.”

Andrea Daykin of Back Lane, wrote: “The Pickled Pear fosters a friendly, sociable and welcoming atmosphere. It is a pub where people come to relax, chat, catch up with friends and enjoy quality drinks. An outdoor seating area will enhance the experience for those customers who enjoy being outside, particularly in good weather, and especially for those who enjoy being in open-air environments or want to bring their dog. I trust that the owners of the Pickled Pear will design this outdoor seating area responsibly as they have already shown they care about being good neighbours and promoting community life in the village.

“Extending the licensing hours will support a local, independent business that contributes significantly to the life of the village and will encourage people to stay locally. The pub is always run under responsible management.”

Adam Galley of Eskdale Close, Bolsover said: “The Pickled Pear is an establishment frequented by respectful locals who ensure anyone who is not local also respects their neighbours and the community as a whole. This pub really is the heart of the community bringing people together. I fully support an extra hour on their licence and an outdoor seating/drinking area (a must when it is hot).”

The outdoor seating area will be enclosed with a waist-high woven willow fence and the seating sourced from reclaimed materials. Any outside decor will continue the farm theme curated at The Pickled Pear and where possible will be reclaimed or repurposed to continue the sustainability theme.