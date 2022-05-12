Chesterfield campaigner slams Tory MP who claims food bank users ‘cannot cook or budget’

Lee Anderson, the Conservative MP for Ashfield, sparked controversy when he told the House of Commons that there was little need for food banks in the UK.

During the Queen’s Speech debate, he told opposition MPs about a food bank he volunteers at in his Nottinghamshire constituency, which offers courses in cooking and budgeting.

He said: “When people come now for a food parcel, they have to register for a budgeting course and a cooking course.

Lee Anderson MP represents the constituency of Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.

“And what we do at the food bank, we teach them how to cook cheap and nutritious meals on a budget.

"We can make a meal for about 30p a day, which is cooking from scratch.”

He added: “I think you’ll see first-hand that there’s not this massive use for food banks in this country. You’ve got generation after generation who cannot cook properly. They can’t cook a meal from scratch. They cannot budget.”

Colin Hampton, from the Chesterfield-based Derbyshire Unemployed Workers’ Centre, said that Anderson had ‘exposed’ how the Conservatives view those who are facing financial difficulties.

“In his crude way, Lee Anderson has done us all a favour by exposing the Tory Policy for working class people struggling to make ends meet – train to be poor.

"Very little help will be coming your way, so learn to live on a meagre budget,” he added.

“The growth in food banks over the last decade shows that the social security safety net has been badly eroded.”

Colin added that everyone in the UK should be able to afford to eat – with everyone in society being impacted when people face such issues.

“Everyone should be able to live in dignity in our rich country. It does our society no good at all for children and young people especially to go without adequate nutrition – we all pay for it in the end.

“We have to let him and his like know how we feel about increasing inequality.”

Anderson, who won his seat in the 2019 general election, was invited to explain his comments on Times Radio, after provoking an intense reaction from the opposite side of the Commons.

He said: “The point I was making was that there are a lot of people out there that with the right help, the right support and the right education, they would be able to fend for themselves.”

Anderson stated that he was being criticised for “talking common sense”.

He said: “It’s as simple as that. I’m getting a lot of emails of support. The left will obviously jump on this [and] the mainstream media.”