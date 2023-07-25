News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield campaigner calls for land train to resolve accessibility issues in town centre as cobblestones named ‘a nuisance’

The chairman of the National Pensioners’ Convention is calling for a land train in Chesterfield as he says access to parts of the town is getting more difficult, especially for older residents.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST

Adrian Rimington believes that regular electric land trains, buggies or similar should weave through the town and down to Ravenside to make it more accessible for residents with mobility issues.

Adrian, who often travels on the 39 bus, which goes from Grangewood Farm to Holme Hall, said: “On many occasions, I have seen people get on at Beetwell Street and ride to Knifesmithgate, which is just two stops. This proves there's a need for a land train. Council officers could work out where they should put the stops and how many are needed. That would be easier than using the bus.

“And if you're going from the Crooked Spire to the other end of the town centre, it's quite a long walk if you've got an immobility or limited mobility.”

Adrian Rimington, the local chairman of the National Pensioners’ Convention believes that regular electric land trains, buggies or similar should weave their way through the town, and down to Ravenside to make the town more accessible for older residents and those with mobility issues.
Adrian called for Chesterfield Borough Council to introduce the land train.

He added: “The cobbles are an issue too. The council have always said those cobbles are a feature of the town. But when I was running a disability campaign, blind members have said the cobbles were a ‘bloody nuisance’. If we had a land train council wouldn’t need to get rid of the cobbles or mess about with the surface.

"Everyone I talked to has said it is a brilliant idea. I’ve got in touch with my local Linacre councillors – councillor Gavin Baldauf-Good and Councillor Judith Staton.

“The council should do the sums and find out how much the land train would cost. I think it would make it much easier to travel in our town.”

Despite being asked by the Derbyshire Times, Chesterfield Borough Council declined to comment on Mr Rimington’s land train suggestion.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy said: “Our Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project is about enhancing the visitor experience and town centre offer by rejuvenating public spaces including improving accessibility and making it easier to navigate the town centre for all visitors. This includes installing more seating in the town centre, improved lighting for safety and navigation and ensuring surfaces are smoother for wheelchairs, pushchairs and those with restricted mobility.”

