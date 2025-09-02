Chesterfield cafe where 'customers are like family' is on the market

A family has put its popular Chesterfield cafe on the market, saying it was a difficult decision to make.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crossroads Cafe at Brimington Street North has been in the same family for 23 years, run by Wendy Green and her daughter Sharon Grainger until Wendy retired. Wendy bought the business from her previous employer.

Sharon, 43, who lives in Newbold, said: “With my mum retiring, I’ve been doing it myself for the last couple of years – it’s quite a large business. Customers are like family and the girls who work for us are all very close. We’ve got five ladies who work for me, two potwashers who work on a Saturday and two who work on a Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that putting the cafe up for sale was a hard decision. Sharon said: “Running a business and a family takes a lot of time. I’ve got three young children and I want to spend a bit more time with them."

Crossroads Cafe at Brimington Road North Chesterfield, is up for sale with offers in the region of £59,950 invited.

There have been a couple of viewings since the contemporary cafe went on the market. Meanwhile, it’s business as usual at Crossroads Cafe which is renowned for its homemade offering of breakfasts, dinners and desserts that attract loyal customers.

A post on the cafe’s Facebook site said: “ We want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you. You have been more than just customers, you have been our friends, our family and our endless source of laughter (and sometimes moans and groans).”

John Flegg posted: “Thank you for great service, breakfasts and lunches always been a favourite over the years; a favourite still of my 92 year old mum. Hope you find a new owner to carry on the Crossroads Cafe legacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Jim Barker wrote: “Best cafe in town, for breakfast, dinner and value, cheese and onion pie won't be the same again, Been coming to cafe since the 80s.”

Graeme Wright said: “Such sad news, one of the few places where you still get a proper dinner with veg, and the biggest puddings in the whole of Derbyshire, you will be greatly missed.”

Marketing agent Bothams, which is advertising the business for £59,500, said: “Over the years the café has gained an enviable reputation – currently with a 4.7-star rating on Google, and an 88% recommendation rating on Facebook - with an ever expanding and loyal customer base as well as many new customers.”

The cafe caters for 40-50 covers inside and an additional 30-40 covers in the courtyard outside.