Chesterfield business gifts young talent a guitar to celebrate the launch of "swap to stop" campaign

To celebrate the launch of The Vapourist's new campaign to help people to quit smoking, manager Michael Burnell turned to one of his regular customers.

“Brooklyn is one of our customer's daughters, she is always talking about how she’s been learning guitar, showing us videos and showing that she is doing open mic nights,” he said.

"With vaping, advertising and marketing are really restricted, you can only do so much and a lot of the time it comes to nothing. So I thought instead of going down that route, I used the marketing budget to support Brooklyn because one, she’s been doing extremely well, and two, it would definitely benefit her. It was a great little moment for our customer.”

Brooklyn was delighted with her new guitar from The Vapourist. Luke Humphries (left) Michael Burnell (centre top) Brooklyn Humphries (centre bottom) Kristy Humphries (right)

Michael added: “Brooklyn turned up to collect the guitar, and she was extremely happy - and then she went to pass it back to me, thinking that I had invited her down so she could see the guitar and play on it, she didn’t realise it was hers to take home! But she was still over the moon at that idea, so you can imagine her face when she got to take it home!”

Recently the government announced that the NHS will offer 20% of smokers a vape kit aimed at helping people to give up on smoking. Michael said: “The government is launching their own swap-to-stop campaign, where people can go through the NHS to swap cigarettes for a vaping device. Now the issue you’ve got is, every device is different and each device suits different users, just like food - some people like one thing, others like another.

“So what we are doing is matching their campaign. So a customer can swap their remaining cigarettes and we will give them a free device, but we will have a consultation with them first so we know that we will give them the right device that will suit their smoking habits.”

The Vapourist, on Whittington Moor Roundabout, has vast experience in helping people to quit smoking and has been open for nine years.

Michael Burnell (left) and a very happy Brooklyn Humphries (right).

Brooklyn Humphries enjoying her new guitar courtesy of The Vapourist.

