Chesterfield Brookfield Community School students have a ball at prom night leaving party

By Gay Bolton
Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:33 BST
Students of Brookfield Community School celebrated the end of their A-levels by partying the night away at their prom.

The year 13 pupils wore glamorous dresses and smart suits for the big event at Ringwood Hall Hotel which marked the end of their school days.

Heidi, Molly, Amelia and Jasmine.

Heidi, Molly, Amelia and Jasmine. Photo: Brian Eyre

Lucy, Liv, Rilea and Charlotte.

Lucy, Liv, Rilea and Charlotte. Photo: Brian Eyre

Isaac Dale, Oliver West and Oliver Hewitt.

Isaac Dale, Oliver West and Oliver Hewitt. Photo: Brian Eyre

Sophie, Betty, Olivia and Ellie.

Sophie, Betty, Olivia and Ellie. Photo: Brian Eyre

