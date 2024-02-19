Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire has introduced the initiative to support patients who find themselves going through a difficult time physically, emotionally and financially.

Sam Nix, who runs the wedding planning service, said: “I aim to support people, partners and family members who are nearing the end of life or who find themselves living with a terminal illness.

“I will help couples to have the most enjoyable day by providing all their wedding decor, a dress, bridesmaid dresses and flowers. Everyone deserves a magical special day without the worry of how much it will cost and the stress of organising everything.”

To offset the rising cost of living, Sam has also been hiring wedding dresses from as little as £50. She said a percentage from each hire will be donated to Ashgate Hospice and people will be given the option to buy their dress in return for a donation to the charity.

She said that she wanted to give back to the hospice because of the “amazing work” that the charity does for patients across North Derbyshire. Sam donated a hire item to be used as a prize giveaway at the charity’s annual ball last year.

Ali Ward-Foster, partnerships manager at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Thank you so much to Sam at Phoenix Wedding and Event Hire for her incredible generosity.

“To not only support the hospice and help us fund our care but to offer such a wonderful service to patients and their families who are going through a really difficult time is so kind of her.

“Her offer will make such a massive difference to people’s lives and allow them to focus on making special memories, rather than worrying about the cost and stress of organising a wedding. She truly is a star!”