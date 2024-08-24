Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s Brampton Brewery will be taking over the reins of a village pub near its base.

The brewery announced this weekend that it will be adding The Lamb at Holymoorside to its portfolio of pubs which include the Rose and Crown and Tramway Tavern in Brampton and The Glass Works on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

A post on social media from the award-winning brewery, which is based on Chatsworth Road, says: “We are extremely delighted to announce that from October we shall be taking over the running of The Lamb Inn, Holymoorside.”

The Lamb Inn is currently tenanted by Peak Ales Brewery founders Robert and Debra Evans who posted: “After a period of reflection we have decided to call time on our adventure at the Lamb Inn Holymoorside and have agreed to Brampton Pub Company taking the new lease with the landlord of the building. If all runs smooth, the handing over will be at the end of September/ beginning of October. We will of course keep you all updated as the transition progresses. Thank you for all of your support over the last couple of years.”

Robert and Debra run an award-winning brewery producing traditional real ales at Ashford in the Water. The Lamb Inn is the first pub that they have taken on since founding the brewery in 2005.