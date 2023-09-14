Watch more videos on Shots!

The Ireland Colliery brass band will be performing at St. John’s Church, Walton on Friday, September 15.

Combining the past with the present, the band’s performance will be a mix of traditional hymns and marching songs as well as their own spin on contemporary pop music and musicals.

Doors to the church will be opening at 7pm with the concert commencing at 7.30pm.

Tickets are still available. It's £8 to pre-book your seat, and £10 for those that turn up on the day. Proceeds from the event will be going towards Ashgate Hospice through North East Derbyshire County Council’s Chairmans Charity Appeal.

The NEDCC’s chairman, Cllr Martin Thacker, is also president of the Ireland Colliery Chesterfield Band, which is why the band decided to use this event to raise money for his appeal.

The Ireland Colliery band are one of the few competitive brass bands left in the region, currently competing in the Midlands Third Section. Their origins date back to the old Staveley coal mine that was closed in 1987.

Aside from their competative senior band, the Ireland Colliery band is also made up of a junior and training band. Available for children and adults respectively, the junior and training band provide a friendly, relaxed environment for brass instrument newbies or those looking to improve their skills to come and train.

Ireland Colliery band Chair, Ian Davey plays bass trombone in the senior band. He talked about why he has enjoyed playing with the band for the last 19 years.

He said: “When you know that, as a group, you have made a good performance, it’s a feeling you can’t really describe. When you’re part of a group, delivering something that people can enjoy, it’s quite a special feeling.

"What we try to do with the youngsters in the junior band is instill that enthusiasm so that they will continue playing either with our band or another one. Hopefully we can keep young people in brass music.”

