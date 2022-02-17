Chesterfield boy, 4, to chop long locks for charity in memory of brother who died before birth

Four-year-old Sonny King has decided to cut off his blonde mane later this month so it can help “poorly children that have no hair”.

He will face the big chop in memory of his brother Adam who was born sleeping in August 2010.

Sonny, from Hasland, is raising money for The Little Princess Trust, which provides thousands of real hair wigs to sick children and young people, and new Chesterfield-based charity Lily’s Legacy, which aims to support families after the loss of a baby by providing financial assistance for things such as headstones and counselling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four-year-old Sonny King is to have his hair cut later this month for the Little Princess Trust and Lily's Legacy in memory of his brother Adam. Seen Sonny with his brother Alex King who will be cutting his hair.

His proud mum, Emma Sheppard, said: “Sonny has very much been brought up knowing about Adam, it’s never been a secret. There’s photos of Adam in the house and he knows he’s got a brother in heaven alongside his other brother, Alex, who is 13.

“If you were to speak to him, he’d tell you he’s donating his hair to the ‘nother children as he says. He knows it’s going to be made into wigs and we’ve shown him videos from The Little Princess Trust website and the children with no hair.

"He’s fully onboard with where his hair is going and why it’s going there – he’s really excited about it.”

Four-year-old Sonny King to have his hair cut later this month for the Little Princess Trust and Lily's Legacy in memory of his brother Adam.

Emma explained about Sonny often gets mistaken for a girl due to his long hair but quite proudly tells people he is a boy and he is growing his hair to give to the poorly children.

She added: "He doesn’t get offended, he’s really proud of what he’s doing and is really happy to explain to people why he’s got the hair and what he’s doing with it as well.

"He loves his hair. He walks down the road and swishes his head around. Very rarely does he have it in a bobble tied up on his head because he loves to have his locks flowing around.

"He wears it like a badge of honour, he’s really excited by it.”

Sonny with his brother Alex King, mum Emma Shepherd and members of kids zone.

Sonny’s ‘big chop’ is to take place at a family fun day organised to help launch Lily’s Legacy on Sunday, February 27.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/sonnys-big-chop.