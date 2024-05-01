Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elijah-Ray Dawson, 5, came off a ventilator to tell his mum’s sister Lauren Moore that he wants to go on the biggest rollercoaster with her. It was just what Lauren wanted to hear, as she spearheads an appeal to send Elijah and his family to Disneyland Paris.

Mum of three Lauren said: “When he’s better, I want to give him the best experience ever. He’s just the kindest, most helpful little boy, a great peer to all of his friends and a great brother to his little sister.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elijah’s health issues started with a sore throat a couple of Mondays ago and he was taken to the doctor who diagnosed tonsillitis. Lauren said: “On the Wednesday his neck tripled in size, he couldn't walk without being in pain so they took him back to the doctor's and they said he’s got tonsillitis, you have the antibiotics.

Elijah Dawson is in a critical care unit in hospital in Leicester.

"On the Friday nght he went blue and floppy and he was rushed into Chesterfield Royal where they were amazing. He had to have his heart shocked twice. His heart rate was 210 beats a minute and no medication was bringing it down. They had about ten consultants around Elijah in resus and they said we need to get him transported to somewhere where there are cardio specialists in paediatrics. Leicester was the most specialised so at 4am they took him down in an ambulance. My sister said it was the longest journey of her life...she was warned that Elijah might not make it.”

Elijah was having seizures, was put in an induced coma for several days and on a ventilator to help him breathe because he had a ruptured lung.

Lauren, who lives in Calow, said: “We were told initially that he had pneumonia, Covid and tonsillitis. Now we don't have any diagnosis yet. They think it could possibly be sepsis or auto immune disease. He is being referred to neurology and he's having physio. It could be weeks or months before he leaves hospital.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyra-Jae and husband Joe are spending every moment they can with their son and staying in accommodation close to the hospital. Lauren said: “We're lucky that he's still with us - we just want him back to the way he was.”

Meanwhile, Lauren has set up an online appeal and is organising a family fun day including a dog show, bouncy castle and face painting at the White Hart in Calow on May 25. She said: “We've raised £1,385 and that's from a lot of people we don’t even know. We're just so grateful. To have over 50 raffle prizes from local businesses is fantastic. Hopefully, I'll get him on his way to Disneyland when he's better.

“Elijah is so loved by everyone who meets him…..he’s a little ray of sunshine who lights up any room."

Tyra-Jae and Lauren used to dress as Disney princesses and raise money for charities. Lauren said: “We've given to charity, we've fundraised for everyone and I said 'Let me fundraise for Elijah’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before he was poorly, Elijah was asking my sister for a ‘Yes Day’ and she said ‘No, I’m not doing everything you want. Now she says ‘I’ll give him a ‘Yes Day’, he can have whatever he wants.”

Elijah, who is a a pupil at Brockwell Junior School, loves action heroes, football and singing his favourite song, A Sky Full Of Stars.