A sports club in Chesterfield has been granted permission to carry out tree work at its site.

The Terminus Bowling Club at Chatsworth Road applied for consent to the borough council to remove one sycamore tree which was unhealthy and unstable due to past topping and any self-seeded saplings below. A survey found that the tree’s overhanging canopy posed a significant threat to an adjacent storage building, a large water tank and part of the neighbour’s property.

Permission was also given to the club to reduce and prune back greenside branches among a group of five sycamore trees adjacent to Chatsworth Road, remove a large branch of a cypress tree that overhangs a neighbouring garden on the south side and the light thinning and pruning of another cypress.