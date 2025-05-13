Chesterfield Borough Council says air pollution is decreasing despite some concerning levels

Air pollution across Chesterfield has been decreasing despite concerns that levels in some areas have still exceeded the World Health Organisation’s lower guideline for clean air.

Chesterfield Borough Council has responded to an analysis by the Derbyshire Times which highlighted eleven places with the worst air pollution after studying the council’s 2024 Air Quality Status Report and it also revealed that none of the areas breached the UK limit for Nitrogen Dioxide but all exceeded the WHO’s lower guideline for clean air.

Cllr Steve Lismore, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “Air pollution can have a serious impact on people’s health. Levels of local air pollution have however been decreasing over time, and we expect that our proactive approach will see this trend continuing.

“We are following several initiatives which should reduce air pollution. We’ve worked closely with our partners to support electric vehicles through the introduction of new infrastructure on our land and on new homes.

Areas with the highest levels included High Street and Ringwood Road, in Brimington, as the most polluted with 34.8 ug/m3 annual mean concentration of NO2 with Church Street, Brimington, with an annual mean concentration of NO2 of 34.4 ug/m3.

“Through our Local Plan we try and maximise the opportunities for people to walk, cycle and use public transport, which helps reduce congestion on roads, improves air quality and can provide health benefits for people.

“Air quality assessments are also required from developers where there might be a significant impact on traffic.”

The UK limit measurement for Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) – most closely associated with car fumes – is 40 ug/m3 but all the areas of concern raised by the Derbyshire Times in the Chesterfield borough exceeded the WHO’s lower guideline for clean air of 10 ug/m3 of NO2.

Others with concerning readings included: Warner Street, in Chesterfield, with 31.2 ug/m3; Sheffield Road, in Whittington Moor, with 28.0 ug/m3; Hasland Road, Hasland, with 27.8 ug/m3; Lowgates, Staveley, with 26.7 ug/m3; a stretch on Derby Road, Chesterfield, with 26.5 ug/m3; A further part of Derby Road, Chesterfield, with 25.3 ug/m3; Walton Fields Road, Brampton, with 25.9 ug/m3; Saltergate / Compton Street, Chesterfield, with 25.0 ug / m3; And Hollis Lane, Chesterfield, with 24.8 ug/m3.

At the beginning of the year, the council gave the go-ahead for a new Aldi foodstore on Ringwood Road, at Brimington, despite concerns about gridlock traffic and air pollution.

Concerns were raised by residents and businesses, plus a planning consultancy, that the scheme would lead to increased traffic congestion, air pollution and residents said it should have only been allowed once the proposed £166m Chesterfield to Staveley bypass plans went ahead to provide an alternative route for motorists.

The East Midlands Combined County Authority has also been eager to keep plans for the stalled Chesterfield-to-Staveley Regeneration Route scheme on the road after they were ‘paused’ in 2023 by Derbyshire County Council as the council addressed forecast multi-million pound budget deficits while awaiting Government confirmation on funding for the project.

Borough Cllr Lismore added: “We support the creation of the new Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route as this will help ease congestion in Brimington, which has been one of the worst areas for air pollution. And we support other proposals like the reopening of the Barrow Hill Line and Station Link Road which could help ease congestion.

“We also try and help mitigate the impact of air pollution through tree planting and the creation of green buffer zones to reduce the impact on residents.”

The council’s 2024 Air Quality Status Report report explained breathing polluted air affects people’s health and costs the NHS and society billions of pounds each year and it is recognised as a contributing factor towards the onset of heart disease and cancer and can cause a range of health impacts, including effects on lung function, exacerbation of asthma, increases in hospital admissions and mortality.

It added that air pollution particularly affects the most vulnerable in society including children, the elderly and those with existing heart and lung conditions as well as people living in less affluent areas because they are most exposed to more dangerous levels of air pollution.

The report described key pollutants as Nitrogen Dioxide gas which comes from transport or energy operations, sulphur dioxide gas from the combustion of coal and crude oil, and particle matter from natural sources such as pollen and industrial emissions and smoke from fires and dust from tyres and brakes.

The main pollutant of concern in Chesterfield is Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) and the predominant source is traffic, according to the council report, even though the overall trend in levels of the pollutant continues to show a gradual decline in levels.

However, year-on-year data, according to the report, shows fluctuating levels and at pollutant hotspots this variation has demonstrated intermittent breaches of the Air Quality Objective although pollution levels dropped as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 this was not sustained as the restrictions were eased, and pollution levels have increased to near pre-pandemic levels.

But the report also stresses there were no breaches of the Air Quality Objective for Nitrogen Dioxide during 2023.

Church Street, Brimington, was previously declared an Air Quality Management Area and Sheffield Road, Stonegravels, is being closely monitored and kept under review due to the changes in levels of Nitrogen Dioxide, according to the report.

The council has set an Environment Improvement Plan after acknowledging some areas need action to protect people and the environment from the effects of air pollution and it aims to meet new targets while liaising with work groups including Derbyshire Local Sustainable Travel, the Derby and Derbyshire Air Quality Working Group and the Derbyshire Environmental Pollution Group.

The Government’s Road to Zero also includes an approach to reduce exhaust emissions from road transport through a number of mechanisms while balancing the needs of communities.

Chesterfield Borough Council has recognised that long term redevelopment schemes may have an adverse effect on the levels of traffic flow and that relevant planning applications should be scrutinised to address any mitigation.

The council has also adopted the East Midland Air Quality Network planning guidance document on air quality which will be used during planning processes to mitigate and reduce air pollution and the council is promoting the use of low emission vehicles and the future-proofing of developments with the need for electric charging points.

It is also says it is promoting landscaping and green spaces while raising public awareness about air quality and health issues.

However, the council’s report says Chesterfield can be problematic as a traffic intersection for goods vehicles and general traffic from the south of Manchester, Stockport, Macclesfield, and Stoke-on-Trent and there has been a lower than expected uptake of low emission vehicles across the region as a whole.

Cllr Lismore added: “We’ll continue to carry out regular proactive monitoring across the borough which we will publish on an annual basis.

“We will also maintain our strong partnership approach with other authorities which will help raise awareness of the impact of air pollution. We will also be advising individuals and businesses about what they can do to help improve air quality across the borough.”

Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins and the NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board were all asked for statements but at the time of publication they had not yet provided any comments.