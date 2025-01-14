Chesterfield Borough Council planners give go-ahead for housing development on greenfield land - despite fears about traffic, the impact on schools and medical services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield council planners have given the go-ahead for an innovative, low-carbon housing scheme with 102 properties to be built on greenfield land despite traffic concerns, the potential impact on schools, medical services and listed building Ringwood Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council’s planning committee approved Longrose Greentown Inkersall LLP’s planning application at a meeting, on January 13, for 102 dwellings with landscaping, infrastructure work, and new access arrangements on land to the west of Bevan Drive, at Inkersall, between Staveley and Chesterfield.

Director Andrew Rouse, of Longrose, told the meeting: “I hope you can support our ambition to deliver houses in a good location and our continued investment in Chesterfield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee considered some residents’ concerns among 20 submitted objections based on fears about increased traffic, parking, poor and narrow road conditions, the impact on drainage, the loss of greenfield land and the potential strain on schools, GPs and dentists but there has been no objections from the main statutory consultees including Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority.

An Image Of Greenfield Land Earmarked For A Housing Scheme For 102 Homes, Near Bevan Drive, Inkersall.

But the committee approved the scheme after hearing the planning officer’s recommendation to give the low-carbon housing scheme the go-ahead on the grounds that the benefits outweighed the potential harm to the character of the landscape and to the setting of listed building Ringwood Hall.

Adam Norton, of WElink Homes which is providing the new properties, told the committee their homes are quick to build and low carbon producing which was welcomed by Cllr Martin Stone, Cabinet member of Climate Change, and Cllr Kate Caulfield who described the scheme as ‘really outstanding’.

The council’s report into the scheme described the WElink properties as low carbon homes delivering strong energy performances and that they are supported by renewable technology and energy saving equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include a ‘superior fabric construction’, according to the report, with rooftop renewable energy solar panels and they will all be electric-fired eliminating the need for gas.

However, Cllr Mick Brady who raised concerns about the use of greenfield land for the scheme instead of brownfield, opted to abstain with Cllr Jacqueline Ridgeway during the majority vote in favour of the application.

Cllr Brady said: “This is a big development and it will affect that community up there quite significantly.”

The development will be on a steep slope with access from Bevan Drive with plans for a play area next to the southerly woodland with a proposed substation to the south and it will incorporate two ponds as part of levelling works to the west of the housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five different two-storey house types are proposed as part of the scheme including 56 two-bedroom properties, 40 three-bedroom properties and six four-bedroom properties.

The planning committee considered that even though the scheme would mean an increase on the council’s current five-year Local Plan housing target this figure no longer reflected the actual current, increased need for housing.

Staveley Town Councillors Mick Bagshaw and Paul Mann have also raised concerns the chemical Cadmium may be at the site and Cllr Mann highlighted the area’s narrow road and that he would prefer the scheme to be located on a brownfield site.

But the council’s Environmental Health Officer dismissed claims the land is contaminated by cadmium after an investigation established this was a rumour started by a home-made ‘Danger’ sign that was put up after a dog became ill but was later found to have eaten a watch battery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Caulfield also told the meeting the council now has limited powers to stop developments on greenfield sites and council officer Helen Frith also stressed there have been no objections from the main consultees.

Derbyshire County Council stated the area’s primary and secondary schools will have sufficient capacity and its highways authority agreed the development will ‘not have an unacceptable highway safety impact or a severe residual cumulative impact on congestion’.

The NHS Integrated Care Board added it was unlikely to support a new General Practice to meet the scheme’s new demand but a financial contribution from the developer could be invested into enhancing capacity and infrastructure with the existing local practices.

Cllr Stuart Brittain also raised flooding concerns with Mr Rouse, of Longrose, and whether the site could be safely delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Rouse told the meeting: “I can put my hand on my heart and I can say I have not noticed any adverse impact on our site to the flooding we have had in the least 18 months and I do not think flooding will be a problem.”

The Mining Remediation Authority also raised no objections after an investigation established the development as safe and stable.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee voted by a majority to grant Longrose’s application permission subject to the developer meeting financial affordable housing arrangements and contributions, and making other contributions including £102,000 to support an additional 255 NHS patients and £6,325 for a Travel Plan Monitoring fee.

Longrose’s scheme will also be subject to conditions including a Construction Environment Management Plan, a surface water drainage plan and checks, and a landscaping scheme.