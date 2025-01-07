Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield council officers are urging planners to give the go-ahead for a new housing scheme with 102 new homes to be built on greenfield land despite traffic concerns, the potential impact on schools, medical services and listed building Ringwood Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council’s planning officers have recommended the authority’s planning committee, which is due to meet on January 13, approve Longrose Greentown Inkersall LLP’s planning application for 102 dwellings with landscaping, infrastructure work, and new access arrangements on land to the west of Bevan Drive, at Inkersall, between Staveley and Chesterfield.

Some residents among 20 submitted objections have raised concerns about increased traffic, parking, poor and narrow road conditions, the impact on drainage, the loss of greenfield land and the potential strain on schools, GPs and dentists but there has been a lack of objections from the main statutory consultees including Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson stated: “The site is in a sustainable location with access to local services and public transport.”

An Image Of Greenfield Land Earmarked For A Housing Scheme For 102 Homes, Near Bevan Drive, Inkersall

The proposed development aims to sit on a steep slope with access from Bevan Drive with plans for a play area next to the southerly woodland with a proposed substation to the south and it will incorporate two ponds as part of levelling works to the west of the housing.

Five different two-storey house types are proposed as part of the scheme including 56 two-bedroom properties, 40 three-bedroom properties and six four-bedroom properties.

Council officers made their recommendation after considering concerns about keeping a gap between Hollingwood, Inkersall and Brimington and the potential impact on Grade ll listed building Ringwood Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also considered that even though the scheme would mean an increase on the council’s current five-year Local Plan housing target this figure no longer reflected the actual current, increased need for housing.

Pictured Is Greenfield Land Earmarked For A Housing Scheme For 102 Homes Near Bevan Drive, At Inkersall

The council has also dismissed claims the land is contaminated by cadmium after an investigation established this was a rumour started by a home-made ‘Danger’ sign that was put up after a dog became ill but was later found to have actually eaten a watch battery.

Derbyshire County Council has also stated the area’s primary and secondary schools will have sufficient capacity for the scheme’s expected number of increased pupils.

The NHS Integrated Care Board added it was unlikely to support a new General Practice to meet the scheme’s new demand but a financial contribution from the developer could be invested into enhancing capacity and infrastructure with the existing local practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has agreed that the proposed development will ‘not have an unacceptable highway safety impact or a severe residual cumulative impact on congestion’.

Pictured Is Land Earmarked For A Housing Scheme For 102 Homes Near Bevan Drive, At Inkersall

A county council public rights of way team also raised no objections after it was established that a footpath running through the site will be unaffected.

The Mining Remediation Authority also raised no objections after Eastwood Consulting Engineers considered site investigations demonstrated that the proposed development is safe and stable.

Council officers conceded the development will result in harm to the character of the landscape and it will result in ‘less than substantial harm’ to the setting of Ringwood Hall but after considering housing needs they have opted to recommend that the scheme should be given the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson added: “When considering all of these factors together, along with the lack of any objections from statutory consultees, on balance, it is considered that planning permission should be granted subject to a suite of conditions, as recommended, and contributions.”

The council planning officers’ report has recommended the committee grant Longrose Greentown Inkersall LLP’s application planning permission when the committee meets and makes a final decision on January 13.

But the report states this will be subject to the developer meeting financial S106 affordable housing arrangements and contributions, and making other S106 contributions including £102,000 to support an additional 255 NHS patients and £6,325 for a Travel Plan Monitoring fee.

Any granted planning permission will also have to be subject to numerous conditions, according to the council, including a Construction Environment Management Plan, a surface water drainage plan and checks, and a landscaping scheme.