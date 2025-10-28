A leading councillor has stressed that no planning application has been received for a potential 1,000 new homes to be built in Brimington.

Green fields to the east of Manor Road have been highlighted as a possible site for development in documents filed on behalf of Hallam Land to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Labour councillor Tricia Gilby, who represents Brimington South on the borough council, confirmed that no planning application for housing on Manor Road had been submitted to the council when she checked on Monday.

She posted on social media: “The position is still that following an EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) screening for the Manor Road development it has been determined that an Environmental Statement is required. The developer may now decide to submit a Scoping Opinion or go straight to an application. Either way it means that the planning application will be accompanied by an Environmental Statement covering the issues raised and the planning officers will have an elongated period of 16 weeks to consider the issues and write the report for the planning committee to consider before the committee make the decision.

"So at this stage there is in my view nothing to be gained by holding a public meeting as no detail is available. The time for action is when a planning application is received.”

Reform UK councillor Richard Smith, who represents Brimington on the county council, is pressing ahead with his public meeting at the village’s Red Lion on Wednesday, October 28, at 7pm. He said: “Now is the time to get ready and start acting for when the planning application does officially come in. People, especially those who don’t use social media and the internet, will know how to go about opposing this planning application. There are a lot of reasons why this housing development shouldn’t go ahead and objections are clearly starting to come in... it’s a matter on which we should all be working together.”

Should a planning application be submitted, it will be published with accompanying documents on the borough council’s planning portal, residents in properties adjoining the site will receive letters and notices will be placed on lampposts in the vicinity and the Derbyshire Times asking for public comments.

Cllr Gilby, who is leader of the borough council, said: “Your voice will be heard as every single response will be read by planning officers and addressed in the report which is prepared for the planning committee. Written comments from residents and businesses and the report are all read and considered very carefully by the Chesterfield Borough Councillors who sit on the planning committee before they make their decision. So we need to wait for an application to be put in and then make our views known.”

Hallam Land is a subsidiary of Henry Boot property company. The 61-hectare site where the new homes plus a primary school and a mixed-use centre could potentially be built, is bordered by Westwood woodland to the east and agricultural land to the south.

