Chesterfield Borough Council addresses its social housing ‘weaknesses’ after critical Government-backed report

Chesterfield Borough Council is developing an action plan for its social housing tenants after a new Government-backed inspection identified ‘some weaknesses’ with a backlog of non-emergency repairs and with the timeliness of the repair and maintenance of its empty homes with both needing improvement.

The Regulator of Social Housing published its first consumer grade report on Chesterfield Borough Council on November 27 after it underwent an inspection where it received a C2 grade on a scale of C1 to C4 with C1 being the top rating reflecting good consumer standards and C4 being the bottom reflecting serious failings.

Findings in the report after engaging with the council and tenants revealed ‘weaknesses’ in the council’s repairs and maintenance service and with the repair and maintenance of empty homes reflected in its own recent budget findings that its council house rental income is currently £300,000 less due to its number of empty and unoccupied properties.

The report’s author stated: “Our judgement is that there are some weaknesses in Chesterfield Borough Council delivering the outcomes of the consumer standards and improvement is needed, specifically in relation to outcomes in our Safety and Quality Standard and our Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard.”

They added: “Our inspection and engagement with Chesterfield Borough Council and its tenants demonstrated that there are weaknesses in the council’s provision of an effective, efficient and timely repairs and maintenance service.

“Chesterfield Borough Council has a backlog of non-emergency repairs, and there are issues with the timeliness of the repair and maintenance of empty homes.”

The report stated weaknesses were also found with making sure complaints are addressed fairly, effectively and promptly particularly relating to the timeliness of responses and that the council needs to learn more from complaints to improve services.

However, the report praised the council in many other areas and stated that it has taken and is taking steps to address issues where it recognises further improvement is needed and it has put a ‘transformation project’ in place.

The council was praised for its accurate survey record of the condition of its homes and that it uses an understanding of the quality and safety of its homes to support a strategic approach towards investment to maintain and improve homes while seeking external specialist assurances.

Inspectors were also assured that the council has systems to manage its health and safety responsibilities, to ensure the health and safety of tenants and that areas of health and safety compliance were good with performance being actively monitored.

The report also confirmed that the council is managing risks associated with damp and mould and that it is taking steps to adopt a more planned approach and improve its reporting process.

It was also recognised that the council works effectively with police and other organisations to deter and tackle antisocial behaviour and hate incidents and it takes prompt and appropriate action concerning these matters.

The council was also praised for its tenancy standards meeting the needs of households, and for supporting the sustainability of communities with an efficient use of housing stock with a choice-based letting system and with support for people to sustain their tenancies.

Inspectors were also assured the council provides opportunities for tenants to influence and scrutinise services with positive and effective tenant feedback but it was felt that improvement is needed in communicating how tenants’ views have been considered with some weaknesses identified in the consistency of communication in service delivery particularly concerning repairs.

The council is committed to treating tenants with fairness and respect, according to the report, but it was stressed that improving the quality of information will enable it to tailor services to tenants’ needs.

Cllr Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “As a social housing provider ensuring that our services meet the needs of our tenants is our top priority. The C2 grade, which is the second highest grade possible, recognises that we are meeting the Regulators’ Consumer Standards in many areas.

“The judgement report does identify some areas where improvement is needed to make sure that we are offering the best possible services for our tenants, and based on the feedback from the Regulator, we are already developing an action plan that will help us achieve this outcome.

The council stated that overall, there is a good level of ‘assurance’ that the Regulator’s Consumer Standards are being achieved but it recognised the main areas identified as requiring improvement included the efficiency and timeliness of repairs and learning from complaints to improve service delivery.

Cllr Innes added: “We look forward to working with the Regulator on our improvement journey and, we will continue to work directly with our tenants – keeping them updated and involved.

“With the support of our dedicated workforce, we believe that we can all work together to improve the quality of the homes and housing services that we provide to the council’s tenants.”

Chesterfield Borough Council recently revealed during its latest budget update for the 2024/25 financial year that its council house rental income is currently £300,000 less due to its number of empty and unoccupied properties.

The council has put the problems down to the backlog of void properties generated during the Covid-19 pandemic and the poor condition of ‘returned properties’ but it claims progress is being made to resolve matters.

Following the Regulator of Social Housing inspection, which the council says took place in September, the report’s author stated: “We will continue to engage with Chesterfield Borough Council and seek assurance that progress is being made so that outcomes for tenants are improved.”

Chesterfield Borough Council has directed tenants to a website link www.chesterfield.gov.uk/housing where they can keep up to date with the latest information on its housing services.

The Regulator of Social Housing is an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.