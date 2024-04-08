Chesterfield B&M workers' excitement as store reopens after six-month refit caused by Storm Babet flooding
Shoppers at the Ravenside Retail Park on Saturday morning were the first through the doors of the B&M store which has been refitted following the flood damage caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.
The store manager, who has not been named, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers back through the doors once again; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”
Customers can expect to find the usual wide variety of branded groceries for the best price including a range of food, drink, and pet food. There is also a selection of health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts, and plenty more to explore.
