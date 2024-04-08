Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoppers at the Ravenside Retail Park on Saturday morning were the first through the doors of the B&M store which has been refitted following the flood damage caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

The store manager, who has not been named, said: “It was really exciting to welcome customers back through the doors once again; the feedback so far has been fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad