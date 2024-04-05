Chesterfield B&M store to reopen this weekend

Homeware retailer B&M will be reopening its Chesterfield store to the public this weekend, nearly six months after the premises were flooded.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Apr 2024, 09:11 BST
Customers will be welcomed back to the new-look outlet on Ravenside Retail Park on Saturday, April 6, from 8am.

It is one of the park’s last stores to reopen following the devastation caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

Fashion retailer Next has opened its first floor to the public while the ground floor remains off-limits during completion of the refit.

Pets At Home is still closed, with a message on the website stating: “We hope to re-open as soon as we possibly can.”

