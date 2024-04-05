Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers will be welcomed back to the new-look outlet on Ravenside Retail Park on Saturday, April 6, from 8am.

It is one of the park’s last stores to reopen following the devastation caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

Fashion retailer Next has opened its first floor to the public while the ground floor remains off-limits during completion of the refit.