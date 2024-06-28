Chesterfield bereaved mum wins Dedication Award at national baby loss charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield volunteer Emma Sheppard has been named as the winner of a Dedicated Award by the pregnancy and baby loss charity Sands.

The Dedication Award is given to someone who has gone above and beyond to support bereaved families or health professionals and has put in extra time or shown a high level of commitment.

In her volunteer role, Emma chairs Chesterfield Sands, a local support group for people who have experienced pregnancy or baby loss.

As part of her role as chair, Emma helps run the group, sets up support meetings, and organises local events such as Wave of Light, ribbon displays, and craft events.

Sands Chief Executive Clea Harmer with Emma Sheppard. Photography by Karla Gowlett

Emma received the Dedication Award after being nominated by her peers for her ‘determination to keep Chesterfield Sands running and being the local support bereaved families need; often single handedly managing all the behind the scenes needs of the group, as well as befriending’

‘For her commitment to Chesterfield Sands and bereaved families and for organising ribbon displays for Baby Loss Awareness Week, Wave of Light services, craft events and displays in the local community so families have a variety of ways to receive support.’

The Sands Volunteer Awards Ceremony was held at the Sands Garden Day, at the National Memorial Arboretum on Saturday, 22 June.

All attendees were presented with an engraved trophy and a certificate signed by Sands Chief Executive Clea Harmer and Director of Volunteering and Bereavement Support Jen Coates.

Sands’ Director of Volunteering and Bereavement Support Jen Coates said: “Our work to save babies’ lives and support bereaved families would not be possible without the commitment and generosity of our wonderful volunteers.

“Emma’s dedication to making a difference shone through in their nomination and I am delighted that they have been recognised by their fellow volunteers and Sands staff members.

“Thank you to everyone who nominated a Volunteer for an award. We had so many amazing nominations come through, from all across the UK. And a special thank you to the Volunteers who were part of the nomination board, who helped choose the winners for 2024.”

Find out more about volunteering with Sands at www.sands.org.uk/volunteering