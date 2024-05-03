Chesterfield beer lovers raise funds for mountain rescue team
Visitors to the Chesterfield CAMRA Winding Wheel Beer Festival held in January this year were asked to donate unused beer tokens and spare change to the beer-lovers’ chosen charity – the Edale Mountain Rescue Team.
£778.41 was raised and a cheque was presented to the team on Thursday at the Rose & Crown, Brampton, which is Chesterfield CAMRA s Pub of the Year 2024, by Jane Lefley one of the festival organisers before Chesterfield CAMRA’s AGM.
She added: “A huge thank you to all customers who donated.”
