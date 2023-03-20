News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
9 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
9 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
10 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
12 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
13 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Chesterfield beauty room will become restaurant waiting area

A former beauty room in a listed building in Chesterfield will become a waiting area for restaurant customers.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Mar 2023, 21:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 21:19 GMT
A beauty room at Morgans will become a restaurant waiting area for Lombardi's restaurant on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
A beauty room at Morgans will become a restaurant waiting area for Lombardi's restaurant on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
A beauty room at Morgans will become a restaurant waiting area for Lombardi's restaurant on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Morgans at Sheffield Road has been granted conditional permission for the change of use of a room which used to house a fat freezing clinic.

The new waiting area will be used by the adjacent Lombardi’s restaurant. Christina Power stated in her original planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council in December last year: “We would like change of use for our customers to use while waiting. Parties tend to congregate in our service passageways making it difficult to get by carrying plates.” She said the room at Morgans had lain empty since September 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A document to the council showed that the applicant is not planning any physical changes to the building, both internally and externally. Listed building consent would have to be applied for before any alterations could be made to the external appearance of the premises.

ChesterfieldChesterfield Borough Council