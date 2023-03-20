Chesterfield beauty room will become restaurant waiting area
A former beauty room in a listed building in Chesterfield will become a waiting area for restaurant customers.
Morgans at Sheffield Road has been granted conditional permission for the change of use of a room which used to house a fat freezing clinic.
The new waiting area will be used by the adjacent Lombardi’s restaurant. Christina Power stated in her original planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council in December last year: “We would like change of use for our customers to use while waiting. Parties tend to congregate in our service passageways making it difficult to get by carrying plates.” She said the room at Morgans had lain empty since September 2022.
A document to the council showed that the applicant is not planning any physical changes to the building, both internally and externally. Listed building consent would have to be applied for before any alterations could be made to the external appearance of the premises.