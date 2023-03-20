A beauty room at Morgans will become a restaurant waiting area for Lombardi's restaurant on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Morgans at Sheffield Road has been granted conditional permission for the change of use of a room which used to house a fat freezing clinic.

The new waiting area will be used by the adjacent Lombardi’s restaurant. Christina Power stated in her original planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council in December last year: “We would like change of use for our customers to use while waiting. Parties tend to congregate in our service passageways making it difficult to get by carrying plates.” She said the room at Morgans had lain empty since September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad