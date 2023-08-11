Amy Greaves, who runs Studio 9 Chesterfield , on Cavendish Street, is up for waxing specialist of the year and beauty therapist of the year in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The 27-year-old, who has been working in the beauty industry for 14 years, said: “I am over the moon that my hard work and dedication is being recognised. I took the leap and made the decision to leave my previous beauty job and become self-employed thus opening 'Studio 9 Chesterfield' in April 2022 and have been overwhelmed by the support of my many clients!”