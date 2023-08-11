News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Chesterfield beauty business owner on shortlist for two awards in top competition

A Chesterfield beauty business owner has been shortlisted for two awards in a prestigious national competition.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST

Amy Greaves, who runs Studio 9 Chesterfield, on Cavendish Street, is up for waxing specialist of the year and beauty therapist of the year in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The 27-year-old, who has been working in the beauty industry for 14 years, said: “I am over the moon that my hard work and dedication is being recognised. I took the leap and made the decision to leave my previous beauty job and become self-employed thus opening 'Studio 9 Chesterfield' in April 2022 and have been overwhelmed by the support of my many clients!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amy also carries out nail and brow treatments, lash lifts, aesthetics and intimate waxing services.

To book a treatment, connect with Studio 9 Chesterfield via www.Facebook.com/studio9chesterfield or www.tiktok.com/@studio9chesterfield

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards is breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses and help contestants build followings and recognition.

Related topics:Chesterfield