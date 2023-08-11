Chesterfield beauty business owner on shortlist for two awards in top competition
Amy Greaves, who runs Studio 9 Chesterfield, on Cavendish Street, is up for waxing specialist of the year and beauty therapist of the year in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.
The 27-year-old, who has been working in the beauty industry for 14 years, said: “I am over the moon that my hard work and dedication is being recognised. I took the leap and made the decision to leave my previous beauty job and become self-employed thus opening 'Studio 9 Chesterfield' in April 2022 and have been overwhelmed by the support of my many clients!”
Amy also carries out nail and brow treatments, lash lifts, aesthetics and intimate waxing services.
To book a treatment, connect with Studio 9 Chesterfield via www.Facebook.com/studio9chesterfield or www.tiktok.com/@studio9chesterfield
The UK Hair and Beauty Awards is breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses and help contestants build followings and recognition.