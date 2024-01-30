News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield based business supplies Molly Mae and Tommy Fury with macarons for Bambi’s first birthday

A Derbyshire patisserie business was asked to provide macarons for Molly-Mae Hague and fiancé Tommy Fury’s daughter Bambi’s first birthday party.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 30th Jan 2024, 12:36 GMT

Anastasia Sarycheva runs Perfect Peaks Patisserie, between Chesterfield and Matlock, creating macarons, mousse cakes and modern desserts.

She was contacted by Hannah Jones a cake artist and owner of a cake shop in Adlington, Lancashire after she was asked to make a dessert table, all in white, by a luxury event designer.

Anastasia said: “Hannah asked if I was able to make white macarons for… Molly Mae and Tommy Fury… what? Of course!

“The party was for their little daughter Bambi’s first birthday. The whole all in white set up, cake and all the desserts looked gorgeous.

"I was vey excited and happy to be a part of Bambi’s first birthday celebration!”

Influencer Molly Mae and boxer Tommy, both 24, met on Love Island in 2019.

Molly Mae uploaded a photo on Instagram, with the macarons clearly visible in the background, gushing over her little girl as they celebrated her big day.

Another photo showed Bambi opening and playing with her new presents in their lavish Cheshire home.

Perfect Peaks Patisserie make desserts for wedding, parties, corporate events and retail with macarons posted nationwide.

Anastasia Sarycheva, owner of @perfect_peaks_patisserie has been running her small business over for two years, in Derbyshire.

The couple celebrated the milestone with a lavish get together at their mansion with a striking white theme

Pictures from the birthday bash show a white cake, featuring a white swan, white ice creams, white cupcakes and white and transparent balloons.

