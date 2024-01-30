Chesterfield based business supplies Molly Mae and Tommy Fury with macarons for Bambi’s first birthday

Anastasia Sarycheva runs Perfect Peaks Patisserie, between Chesterfield and Matlock, creating macarons, mousse cakes and modern desserts.

She was contacted by Hannah Jones a cake artist and owner of a cake shop in Adlington, Lancashire after she was asked to make a dessert table, all in white, by a luxury event designer.

Anastasia said: “Hannah asked if I was able to make white macarons for… Molly Mae and Tommy Fury… what? Of course!

“The party was for their little daughter Bambi’s first birthday. The whole all in white set up, cake and all the desserts looked gorgeous.

"I was vey excited and happy to be a part of Bambi’s first birthday celebration!”

Influencer Molly Mae and boxer Tommy, both 24, met on Love Island in 2019.

Molly Mae uploaded a photo on Instagram, with the macarons clearly visible in the background, gushing over her little girl as they celebrated her big day.

Another photo showed Bambi opening and playing with her new presents in their lavish Cheshire home.

Perfect Peaks Patisserie make desserts for wedding, parties, corporate events and retail with macarons posted nationwide.

