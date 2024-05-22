Chesterfield Autofest brings classic cars and custom drives to Panthers Rugby Club

Vehicles from classic cars to high performance, custom and retro models will be on display at Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club, off Dunston Road, Chesterfield, on Sunday, June 9.

The event, which is helping to raise much-needed funds for the rugby club, follows a successful event last year which saw over 120 vehicles coming to show, ranging from 50s American classics, World War II Willie's jeep, and even a GTrace car.

There will be lots of things going on for all the family with bouncy castles, a cake stall, tombola, music and games. The bar will be fully stocked and the kitchen will be serving food all day.

Entry is £2, with u16s free, dogs are welcome and the gates open 9.30am for show vehicles and 10am for the public.

