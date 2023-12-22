Chesterfield artist's work is displayed at fashion giant Chanel at exhibition in Manchester
Now a Manchester resident, artist David Gee is known for his niche style of artwork which he calls “Doodle maps.”
After working with the Manchester’s Factory International art centre in January, the centre put forward David's name to the French fashion house, Chanel. The major fashion company was looking for Manchester based artists to create work for an exhibition and fashion show they were hosting in the city.
Impressed by his unique style, Chanel bought David on board to create a special piece for the exhibition.
David completed the work over a two week period, which consisted of a map of Manchester, drawn in his signature doodle style.
While on display in Chanel’s exhibit, visitors were encouraged to embroider the doodle map with beads, glitter and other materials as a way for them to engage with the art.
The artists selected by Chanel were also invited to Paris, for a tour around the company’s offices, workshops and Coco Chanel’s apartment.
David said: “I was lucky enough that when I was there they were working on my piece for the exhibition. So I got to see that in progress and they talked me through how they were working on it.
“That was a pretty amazing experience really, and quite overwhelming.”
The exhibition and fashion show was back in Manchester a week later, which David was also invited to attend along with celebrities like Kristen Stewart, Hugh Grant and Tilda Swinton.
David said: “It’s been amazing. Some people might have had doubts about working with Chanel but I think they’ve been great to work with.
“It’s just been surreal. It’s been a little bit of a come-down since as it was such a high for those two weeks. Going back to normal has been a bit hard after that, but it has been a brilliantly surreal experience.”
Working with Chanel topped off a big year for the artist. Earlier in the year, David designed a mural that is on display in Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s new emergency department.
David has a website called “Dave Draws” where prints of his artwork can be purchased.