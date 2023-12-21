Step into the vibrant world of Boardwriting By Kim, where local Chesterfield artist Kim Arthur turns everyday spaces into masterpieces.

Boardwriting By Kim, the brainchild of Brampton artist Kim Arthur, has been flourishing for approximately five years, leaving a trail of creativity that extends beyond the boundaries of traditional art forms.

Kim said: “I started up Boardwriting By Kim roughly five years ago and mainly started with black boards, cafe boards, hence the name."

She has created personalised prints to wedding décor, with a particular emphasis on wall murals and window art.

She added: "Then I started playing around and now I do wall murals, window art, personalized prints, wedding bits, with wall murals and windows probably being my favourite thing to do.”

Working exclusively with pens, Kim said bigger pieces can take around three to four hours.

Kim said: "Everything I do is hand-drawn from scratch; I very rarely use stencils, and if I do, it will be one I've drawn myself first at home."

For more information go to Kim’s her Instagram account, @boardwritingbykim

Festive friends Two Springers, Eddie and Archie, at Dales and Peaks by @boardwritingbykim.

The Grinch The Grinch has arrived on Chatsworth Road! Kim did this incredible work for Sovereign Wealth Management.