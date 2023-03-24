Chesterfield Artisan Market: Meet the traders set for Sunday's monthly event

The Chesterfield Artisan Market features more than 80 exceptional traders and takes place once a month. The market boasts a collection of locally-sourced, ethically-produced and unique goods of the highest quality. The talented traders are sure to impress you with their offerings.

Whether you're looking for dinner ingredients, a gift for a friend, a special treat, or unique essentials that you can't find elsewhere, the Chesterfield Artisan Market is a must-visit destination.

Rain or shine, the market is sure to lift your spirits, and combined with a stroll around the town's lovely shops, it makes for a wonderful day out.

An organiser at Chesterfield Artisan Market said: "Chesterfield Artisan Market has been running on the last Sunday every month for over 8 years. We provide a platform for small locally based artisan bakers, makers and crafters to show their wares to the public. Chesterfield residents and visitors have always been extremely supportive of the event, supporting these extremely talented individuals.”

Enjoy browsing the stalls, sampling delectable culinary delights, chatting with artists, vintage dealers, and designer-makers, and savoring authentic street food while listening to local musicians perform.

Here is a sample of the traders at the event, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month.

1 . For the Love of Earth Award-winning and eco-friendly products for hair, body & home. https://www.facebook.com/FTLOE2019/ https://fortheloveofearth.co.uk/ Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . Clair T Designs Making beautiful gifts and homeware that you wouldn’t expect from knitting. www.clairtdesigns.com Clairtdesigns @ Instagram Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . Wye Gin Wye Gin is a unique flavoured Gin created in the Peak District national park with local botanicals. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086902516974 [email protected] Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

4 . Tasteful Attractive Things Small things make all the difference. Interiors, home decor, and gorgeous objects. www.tastefulattractivethings.com tasteful_attractive_things @ Instagram and Facebook. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales