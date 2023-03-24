News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Artisan Market takes place on the last Sunday of the month and features local traders.

Chesterfield Artisan Market: Meet the traders set for Sunday's monthly event

The Chesterfield Artisan Market features more than 80 exceptional traders and takes place once a month. The market boasts a collection of locally-sourced, ethically-produced and unique goods of the highest quality. The talented traders are sure to impress you with their offerings.

By James Salt
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT

Whether you're looking for dinner ingredients, a gift for a friend, a special treat, or unique essentials that you can't find elsewhere, the Chesterfield Artisan Market is a must-visit destination.

Rain or shine, the market is sure to lift your spirits, and combined with a stroll around the town's lovely shops, it makes for a wonderful day out.

An organiser at Chesterfield Artisan Market said: "Chesterfield Artisan Market has been running on the last Sunday every month for over 8 years. We provide a platform for small locally based artisan bakers, makers and crafters to show their wares to the public. Chesterfield residents and visitors have always been extremely supportive of the event, supporting these extremely talented individuals.”

Enjoy browsing the stalls, sampling delectable culinary delights, chatting with artists, vintage dealers, and designer-makers, and savoring authentic street food while listening to local musicians perform.

Here is a sample of the traders at the event, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month.

Award-winning and eco-friendly products for hair, body & home. https://www.facebook.com/FTLOE2019/ https://fortheloveofearth.co.uk/

1. For the Love of Earth

Award-winning and eco-friendly products for hair, body & home. https://www.facebook.com/FTLOE2019/ https://fortheloveofearth.co.uk/

Making beautiful gifts and homeware that you wouldn’t expect from knitting. www.clairtdesigns.com Clairtdesigns @ Instagram

2. Clair T Designs

Making beautiful gifts and homeware that you wouldn't expect from knitting. www.clairtdesigns.com Clairtdesigns @ Instagram

Wye Gin is a unique flavoured Gin created in the Peak District national park with local botanicals. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086902516974 wye.gin.ltd@gmail.com

3. Wye Gin

Wye Gin is a unique flavoured Gin created in the Peak District national park with local botanicals. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086902516974 [email protected]

Small things make all the difference. Interiors, home decor, and gorgeous objects. www.tastefulattractivethings.com tasteful_attractive_things @ Instagram and Facebook.

4. Tasteful Attractive Things

Small things make all the difference. Interiors, home decor, and gorgeous objects. www.tastefulattractivethings.com tasteful_attractive_things @ Instagram and Facebook.

