Chesterfield animal rescue set to close its doors amid “financial challenges and increasing demands”

A Chesterfield animal rescue centre is set to close its doors due to increased financial pressures and operational demands – after caring for thousands of neglected animals and helping them to find new homes.

Pet Samaritans Animal Sanctuary, based on Broomhill Road at Old Whittington, has confirmed today (Thursday, April 10) that it will be closing its rescue centre.

It said that the cost of running the centre had increased and sourcing funding had grown more difficult, while demand for the sanctuary’s services had risen each year.

A Pet Samaritans spokesperson said: “After many years of providing a safe haven for animals in need at our home in Chesterfield, we’ve taken the decision to close our centre on Broomhill Road. This decision comes after careful consideration and is driven by a combination of financial challenges and increasing operational demands.

Pet Samaritans has closed its site at Old Whittington.

“The team is extremely proud of the impact it has made over the years and while this has been an emotional time, it is a chance for the sanctuary to move forward.

“Despite the dedication and passion of the team, Pet Samaritans has faced several challenges in recent years. Rising operational costs, difficulties in securing sustainable funding, and the physical and emotional toll of running a sanctuary that has grown in size and success have all contributed to the difficult decision to close our Chesterfield centre.

“Moreover, the sanctuary has witnessed a yearly increase in the number of animals in need, and while the staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to meet these needs, the resources available have been stretched thin. Balancing the care of the animals with the financial sustainability of the sanctuary has become increasingly difficult, and despite every effort, the sanctuary could no longer continue under its current model.”

Pet Samaritans Animal Sanctuary has provided shelter and medical care for thousands of abandoned, abused and neglected animals - along with the opportunity to find loving permanent homes. The sanctuary has been home to dogs, cats, rabbits, pigs, horses, birds, goats, exotic animals and more.

Their spokesperson added: “It has been a place where people have come together to volunteer, donate, and offer their time and love to those who needed it most. Pet Samaritans has been more than just a shelter for animals without a home; it has been a family for many and we are very proud of the positive impact the sanctuary has made over the years.

Pet Samaritans confirmed that all animals currently at the centre will be moved to safe environments - and thanked those who had supported their work over the years.

Their spokesperson said: “As part of the centre closure process, the sanctuary has worked to ensure that all animals and wildlife have safe, loving environments to go to. Thanks to everyone who has supported us with this.

“Making sure the animals receive the care they need has been a top priority for the team, and we are committed to finding the best possible homes for each animal waiting to be adopted. We have some lovely cats that are still looking for homes, so please pop over to our adoption pages to find out more.

“Though the centre is closing its doors in Chesterfield, the legacy of Pet Samaritans Animal Sanctuary will live on in the many lives it touched. The team extends its heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers, donors, and supporters who have been integral to its success over the years.

”Your generosity, time, and compassion have made an immeasurable difference in the lives of so many animals, and the sanctuary is deeply grateful for everything you have done.”

Despite the closure of their centre, the Pet Samaritans team added that they would continue their efforts to help animals in need.

Their spokesperson said: “As the sanctuary moves forward with relocation, the team is committed to ensuring that the spirit of Pet Samaritans lives on. Plans are being made to continue supporting animal welfare in other capacities in the short term, including collaborating with other organisations and exploring new ways to contribute to the well-being of animals in need through schools, social groups and education about wildlife. Our phone lines are still open everyday 9.30am – 5.30pm if you need us.

“This may be the end of our home in Chesterfield, but it is not the end of the mission. Every animal saved, every home found, and every life touched is a testament to the unwavering commitment of all those who have been part of our community at the Pet Samaritans.

“Thank you for continuing to be part of the Pet Samaritans family. Though we are saying goodbye to our home for many years, we are excited about the new possibilities for the future. Our love for animals and our dedication to making a difference will continue, in new ways and through new partnerships. It’s a new start for us and we hope to be able to share more news soon.”