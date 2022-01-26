Chesterfield animal centre issues ‘urgent request’ to help them rescue 22 pets
An animal rescue centre in Chesterfield which was forced to temporarily close due to a lack of funding is asking the public to help them rehouse 22 animals.
The Chesterfield Animal Rescue is looking to take in 20 guinea pigs and two rabbits that need to be relocated by next week.
This comes after the centre announced earlier this week that they would have to close temporarily, having only received £120 in donations this year and needing to pay off a near-£1000 debt.
A spokesperson for the centre said: “We weren't expecting to post a plea this soon as we have temporarily closed our doors, but these animals need our help and we try our best not to say no.
“We've been asked to take 20 guinea pigs and two rabbits by next week. We need your help - we don't want to turn them away but without donations we can't help them.
“We need donations for the vet bills, guinea pig food, hay, straw and shavings. Donations can be dropped off in person, picked up by our team or sent via our Amazon Wishlist. People who have applied for guinea pigs previously will be contacted to see if they would like to foster these little ones- please get in touch if you can help.”
With vet bills alone totalling around £3000 monthly, the charity is asking Chesterfield residents to support their work by donating. They also urged anyone who is able to organise a fundraiser to contact them as soon as possible. Contact details for the charity, as well as a link for online donations, can be found on their website here.