Chesterfield animal centre issues ‘urgent request’ to help them rescue 22 pets

The Chesterfield Animal Rescue is looking to take in 20 guinea pigs and two rabbits that need to be relocated by next week.

This comes after the centre announced earlier this week that they would have to close temporarily, having only received £120 in donations this year and needing to pay off a near-£1000 debt.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “We weren't expecting to post a plea this soon as we have temporarily closed our doors, but these animals need our help and we try our best not to say no.

The charity is hoping to help 22 pets despite their ongoing financial difficulties.

“We've been asked to take 20 guinea pigs and two rabbits by next week. We need your help - we don't want to turn them away but without donations we can't help them.

“We need donations for the vet bills, guinea pig food, hay, straw and shavings. Donations can be dropped off in person, picked up by our team or sent via our Amazon Wishlist. People who have applied for guinea pigs previously will be contacted to see if they would like to foster these little ones- please get in touch if you can help.”