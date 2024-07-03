Chesterfield actor Ben Miles counts his lucky stars on landing role in TV comedy series Douglas is Cancelled
Ben Miles plays a television boss in Douglas is Cancelled alongside Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington Bear) and Karen Gillan (Guardian of the Galaxy, Doctor Who).
The series focuses on a disgraced TV newscaster (played by Bonneville) whose job is in jeopardy after a sexist joke he made at a wedding goes viral.
Ben was reunited with scriptwriter Stephen Moffatt during the filming of the mini series for ITV. The pair previously worked together on the hit comedy show Coupling in which Ben played Patrick Maitland for 28 episodes.
“I had such a good time filming Douglas Is Cancelled,” said Ben. “ It was such a great script to work on, and the cast was top drawer. An absolute dream job – I felt very lucky. It was great to work with Stephen Moffatt again, 20 years after the last series of Coupling aired!”
Ben, 57 is a former student of Tupton Hall School, where the head of drama was Reg Shore who founded the north Derbyshire theatre group Limited Company. After school, Ben furthered his studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.
His screen credits include playing Princess Margaret’s love interest Peter Townsend in the Netflix drama The Crown (2016-2022), Tay Kalmor in Andor (2022), Major Harry Markham in The Last Post (2017), Browning in Dracula (2013-2014) and Sir Timothy Midwinter in Lark Rise to Candleford (2008).
Ben played the Russian ambassador Caulaincourt in Ridley Scott’s film Napoleon which was released in 2022, Nick in Red Joan which starred Judi Dench in 2018 and Ronald Lauder in Woman in Gold which starred Helen Mirren in 2015.
On stage, Nick performed with Kristin Scott Thomas and Douglas Henshall in Betrayal at The Harold Pinter Theatre in 2011. He was nominated for best perfomance by a leading actor at the Tony Awards for his portrayal of Thomas Cromwell in the RSC version of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies in New York City in 2015.
Ben, who now lives in London and is a dad of three, said: “To think it all began with dear Reg Shore and Limited Company at the Civic (Pomegranate) in town!”
*Douglas is Cancelled, a four-part series, continues its run on ITV1 on Thursdays at 9pm. Episodes are available on catch-up.
