The streets of the town centre will beat to a different rhythm this weekend when the starting gun fires on Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K and hundreds of runners set off to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

Just as many of those runners will be looking to smash time targets, organisers are hoping to surpass the hugely successful 2024 edition when the sold-out race returns on Sunday, May 11.

Event director John Timms said: “Since its inception, this event has been about far more than personal bests, finish lines and a single race around the historic town. It’s about people — runners, volunteers, supporters, and the wider community — coming together in a collective show of strength, generosity, and spirit.

“The 10K is now a fixture in the town’s calendar, a celebration of wellbeing, a powerful platform for raising funds for such worthy causes and helping to highlight the benefits of physical activity. I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come — but even more excited about where we’re going.

Start line for the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K in 2024.

“Last year, over 1,000 runners laced up for the cause, raising more than £30,000 for our incredible charity partners. This year, we’re aiming higher — not just in numbers, but in impact. The goal is simple: make it the most inclusive, enjoyable, and meaningful event yet.”

Since 2017, more than £250,000 has been raised for various charities and good causes, including several which help residents through some of the most difficult times in their lives.

John said: “With Ashgate Hospice, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Cavendish Cancer Care, and the Redbrik Foundation once again set to benefit, every stride taken on the course will help strengthen vital services across our region.”

The 10K gets under way at 10am in Queen’s Park and will follow a course west towards Brampton and Ashgate, and then head back into the historic town centre, passing notable landmarks including the famous Crooked Spire en route back to the park.. Regular race-goers might notice a few changes this year, including improved course logistics, more entertainment zones, cheer stations and service areas, along the route and expanded community involvement.

Race director John Timms, of events organiser MLS. (Photo: Contributed)

That begins on Saturday, with event partners Nuzest staging new 3K and 5K family challenges around Queen’s Park, setting off at 11am and 11.45am respectively, in addition to the familiar one-kilometre Pronto Paints Fun Run alongside the main race, 11am on Sunday.

John said: “What truly makes this event special is its heart. The streets are lined with cheering neighbours, the energy is palpable, and the stories from the start line to the finish are ones of courage, community, and kindness.

“Whether it's a first-time runner taking on a new challenge, or a seasoned athlete pushing to inspire others, the 10K brings out the best in all of us.”

He added: “To everyone already signed up — thank you. And to those still considering it: join us. Whether you run, volunteer, donate, or simply cheer from the sidelines, you’re part of something bigger.

Philip Nind crossed the finish line first in the 2024 race. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is more than a race. It’s a movement. Let’s make May 11 unforgettable — together.”

Among those lacing up their trainers will be David Cooper, director at Redbrik Estate Agents and trustee of the Redbrik Foundation.

The foundation, which has lent its name to the event since 2022, was established to improve the lives of people and communities across South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire, including local hospice and cancer services and Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

David said: “The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is a brilliant event and we are very proud to be the headline sponsor again this year.

The women's winner in 2024 was Hayley Gill. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“This event is one of the highlights of our calendar, and I know the entire team looks forward to race day, whether they are running, volunteering along the course, or simply cheering along the runners as they cross the finish line.

“One of the best parts about the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K, is that a range of abilities are welcome, so whether you are taking part in your very first 10K or you are aiming for a new course record, you will be cheered on right to the end.”

He added: “We have a fantastic group taking part in this year’s 10K, with five of us lining up at the start from across our branches, including Clayton Bissett, Ellie Kirby, Ben Hall, Hayley Kennedy, alongside me.

“We love this town, and we want to see it thrive. Events such as this help to do that, with huge numbers of people coming to Chesterfield from all parts of the country to support, contribute or take part.”

In order to make the race possible, a number of roads and junctions will be temporarily closed on Sunday morning from 8am.

Boythorpe Road, Dock Walk and Central Avenue should reopen by 11am, followed shortly after by Boythorpe Avenue, Park Road, Markham Road, West Bars roundabout and Wheatbridge Road.

David Cooper, of headline sponsor the Redbrik Foundation, will be running in the race too. (Photo: Contributed)

By noon traffic should be back to normal along Chatsworth Road, Old Road, and Slack Lane, then by 12.:30pm Ashgate Road, Saltergate, Glumangate, High Street, Burlington Street, Steeplegate, Vicar Lane, Low Pavement and West Bars.

John said: “While we understand the road closures may cause some temporary inconvenience, we are incredibly grateful for the amazing support from our community.

“A big thank you to everyone involved for their continued support of the Chesterfield 10K. We can't wait to welcome runners, spectators, and volunteers for what promises to be another fantastic community event.”

For all race information including full detail about specific road closures and times, go to www.mlsgb.co/chesterfield-10k.

