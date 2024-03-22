Chesterfeld teenager leading XL Bully dog march orchestrates 'global' two-minute silence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield teenager Jasmine Topley has organised a XL Bully march through Chesterfield on Saturday, March 30, following the success of a rally two months ago. Jasmine, 15, said: “I wanted to do this second march because I want to keep fighting for this beautiful breed! This ban really does make me angry and upset. Any dog can be aggressive without the correct training. All dogs need time and love and the correct upbringing. No dog is born ‘aggressive’.

“I also wanted to do the march so those who missed the successful event in January could come to another one and also be at an event where we all fight for the same thing and where people won’t get judged for what they believe in!”

Jasmine joined forces with Ira Saratxo Bilbao in Spain to enlist the support of campaigners in Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Croatia, Mexico and Spain who are backing the cause. She said: “it was hard at first but we kept going and we never gave up. For the two-minute silence we will all be doing it at the same time so it's like a global two-minute silence! I thought that if we all do a march at the same time it should be more effective than doing one individual protest! I’ve also got Birmingham to do one too.”

Participants in the first XL Bully march in Chesterfield in January 2024 (photo: Karen Dore Photography)

Saturday’s walk will set off from the field behind Chesterfield Bowl on Storforth Lane at 1.45pm. The walkers will go along Derby Road, up Redvers Buller Road, down Baden Powell Road and into Queen’s Park for speeches and a two-minute silence before heading into Chesterfield town.

Jasmine, who is among the speakers, said: “I’m beyond excited to roll on the event. All dogs welcome and kids too.”

The speakers will include Sammy Wilkinson who transported XL Bullies to Scotland before the ban came into force, Phil Gregory, Emma Jenkinson and Hayley L. Burgess. Jasmine added: "No speakers get judged for what they’re speaking about. My events are a really positive atmosphere and it’s a great way to make new friends and fight for change.”

