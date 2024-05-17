Tokyo, from the Platinum Spas range, won a WhatSpa? Best Buy Award for its manufacturer Superior Wellness which is based in Chesterfield.

A Chesterfield based hot tub and swim spa business – which is among the fastest growing manufacturers in the world –has scooped seven awards.

Superior Wellness scored its run of success in the prestigious WhatSpa? and WhatSwimSpa? magazines Best Buy Awards 2024.

Three models of Platinum Spas - Refresh, Tokyo and Maximus hot tubs - all won coveted industry-leading awards from WhatSpa? magazine. The Aquark Mr Silence 7kw air source heat pump was also a winner.

To add to their awards roster, the Platinum Spas Helios and Eros swim spa models also scooped prestigious Best Buy Awards from WhatSwimSpa? magazine, as did the Aquark Mr Silence 11kw air source heat pump.

Rob Carlin, pictured left, managing director of Superior Wellness with his brother Gareth Ward, global sales director.

The Aquark Mr Silence 7kw and 11kw air source heat pumps were recognised, thanks to the patented airstream design technology; the sound level of Mr Silence is as low as a domestic fridge.

Gareth Ward, global sales director, said: “I am delighted that we have been awarded these Best Buy Awards; it's our most successful year to date. The WhatSpa? and WhatSwimSpa? magazines and websites are a really important tool for the end customer to use when finding their perfect hot tub or swim spa. It is also great for our partner network to proudly say they are selling an award-winning hot tub, swim spa or heat pump.”

Superior Wellness was founded in 2011 by current managing director Rob Carlin in his bedroom in Brimington. He had been importing electronics from China and selling them on eBay when, despite having little industry knowledge, he saw a gap in the market for entry level hot tubs to be retailed online. A decade later, Superior Wellness moved to a 130,000 sq ft premises on the Chesterfield Trading Estate which houses their warehouse, distribution centre and head office. Superior Wellness now has more than 200 partners worldwide.

Nick Clamp, editor in chief of What Spa? Media Group, siad: “It’s been a pleasure to see Superior Wellness grow to become such a worldwide success in the hot tub, swim spa and wellness sectors, especially since they are headquartered here in the UK.”