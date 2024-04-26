Check out these cracking pictures of Chesterfield's youngsters enjoying exciting theme days at school - including Spire Junior School, Abercrombie Primary School, Highfield Hall Primary School and Old Hall Junior School

Theme days always brings a bit of fun and distraction to school days.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:11 BST

There’s plenty of great events these days allowing youngsters to celebrate occasions or simply raise funds for good causes.

Here we take a look at some of the events which have taken place in Chesterfield’s schools over the years, including World Book Day, reading challenges and science and music fun.

Take a look and see if you school or friends and relatives feature.

You can get plenty more great retro content here.

World book day at Holme Hall Primary School earlier this year.

World book day at Holme Hall Primary School earlier this year. Photo: Brian Eyre

World Book day at Whittington Junior School.

World Book day at Whittington Junior School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Some of the pupils at Immacultae Conception Catholic Primary School during World book day.

Some of the pupils at Immacultae Conception Catholic Primary School during World book day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Some of the Woodthorpe pupils dressed up .

Some of the Woodthorpe pupils dressed up . Photo: Brian Eyre

