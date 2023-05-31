News you can trust since 1855
Check out these 17 pictures from the Spring Market at Clay Cross

This carefully-curated gathering brought together a delightful range of food, drink, gifts, and products, all proudly Made in Derbyshire.
By James Salt
Published 31st May 2023, 08:36 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 08:38 BST

The much-anticipated Spring Market at The Hub S45 was an absolute delight over the weekend. On May 28th, visitors were treated to a lively atmosphere filled with the sounds of live music performed by Noggy. With an array of tantalising food and drink options, attendees savoured delicious treats while exploring over thirty carefully curated stalls, each proudly showcasing their Made in Derbyshire products. The event was a true celebration of local talent and creativity, leaving guests with smiles on their faces and hearts full of joy.

Billy from Clay Cross Defibrillator Circuit was also in attendance and raised an incredible £690.

Spring Market in Clay Cross.

1. college123123.jpg

Spring Market in Clay Cross. Photo: James Salt

The Spring Market was a fantastic success, with plenty of locally produced products.

2. Spring Market @ The Hub S45

The Spring Market was a fantastic success, with plenty of locally produced products. Photo: Gail Hannan

Homemade at Haslemere were in attendance showcasing their jams and chutney.

3. Homemade at Haslemere

Homemade at Haslemere were in attendance showcasing their jams and chutney. Photo: Gail Hannan

The annual event was attended by many.

4. Spring Market @ The Hub S45

The annual event was attended by many. Photo: Gail Hannan

