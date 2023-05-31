The much-anticipated Spring Market at The Hub S45 was an absolute delight over the weekend. On May 28th, visitors were treated to a lively atmosphere filled with the sounds of live music performed by Noggy. With an array of tantalising food and drink options, attendees savoured delicious treats while exploring over thirty carefully curated stalls, each proudly showcasing their Made in Derbyshire products. The event was a true celebration of local talent and creativity, leaving guests with smiles on their faces and hearts full of joy.