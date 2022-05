The three-storey Art Deco building on Cavendish Street is occupied by homeware retailer Boyes on the ground floor but above that has remained empty since the Department nightclub closed its doors for the last time a decade ago.

Ahead of the auction on May 26, the Derbyshire Times went for a snoop around the old nightclub to see what remains.

For more details on bidding for the property, go to www.sdlauctions.co.uk

1. Main arena What are your memories of dancing the night away in this venue? Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Party's over Discarded Jagermeister bottles and paper serviettes gathering cobwebs and dust on the VIP bar. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. VIP bar The raised VIP area with a wood panelled bar and colourful artwork decorating the wall. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. Eye-catching decor Which came first - the artwork or the colour co-ordinated decor? Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales