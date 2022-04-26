Check out 30 more photos of revellers at the Aquarius reunion in 2014

Relive the heady days of one of the region’s top nightspots where stars such as Cannon and Ball and Marti Caine entertained crowds, audiences tucked into chicken in a basket and punters were shipped in by the coachload.

The Aquarius might be long gone but the golden memories live on – and reunion events are always the hottest ticket in town.

Make sure you don’t miss out on the magic. The next Aquarius reunion is on May 14 at Real Time Live, Chesterfield. Tickets

cost £9.90 (including booking fee) and are available from bit.ly/Aquarius70s-80sChesterfieldMay2022.

To whet your appetite here are photos from the first reunion in 2014.

