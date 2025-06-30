A major project to restore Chatsworth’s historic Cascade has been awarded £4.6million from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built over 325 years ago, the focal point of the garden is now in urgent need of repair due to severe water damage and structural decline. Its water supply has been turned off to prevent further deterioration.

The grant, which follows a £422,000 award in 2023 to kickstart the project, marks a significant milestone in Chatsworth House Trust’s ‘Celebrating the Cascade’ campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estimated to cost £7.5million, the project which includes creating a major new learning and audience development programme for the Chatsworth garden, will be partially funded by ticket sales, memberships and support from other donors and partners. Chatsworth House Trust has committed to raising the remaining funds required through these methods.

Chatsworth Cascade is in urgent need of repair due to severe water damage and structural decline.

In 2024, the trust launched a public fundraising appeal, with the aim of raising £250,000 towards the project. So far, more than 1000 people have donated to the campaign, raising just over £100,000, with additional contributions from several trusts and foundations. The challenge is now to raise the remaining funds, in the region of £1million, within the next 18 months.

Jane Marriott, director of Chatsworth House Trust, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their generous support, which has made it possible for us to safeguard the Cascade at Chatsworth, one of Britain’s most iconic water features.

“As a charity, this funding plays a huge role in enabling Chatsworth House Trust to deliver on its mission to preserve this extraordinary heritage site for everyone to enjoy. In caring for the house, garden, collections and parkland, we can continue to undertake vital restoration, while delivering on new initiatives for visitors and our communities to experience Chatsworth’s nature, culture and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to National Lottery players; thank you to the generosity of our Friends, visitors, local communities and supporters in the UK and around the world, who have generously contributed towards the Cascade’s restoration. We have already made meaningful progress, and public fundraising will continue to play a crucial role in enabling the Chatsworth House Trust charity to deliver this important project. Now with the Heritage Fund’s support, we are able to ensure that it will remain a source of inspiration, wonder and learning for all to experience and enjoy.”

Liz Bates, area director, Midlands & East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Chatsworth’s Cascade is beloved by many, as the strength of public fundraising efforts shows. We’re pleased to award Chatsworth House Trust with £4.6 million to restore this remarkable piece of historic engineering and make a step change in how Chatsworth engages with local communities and visitors. Thanks to National Lottery players, Chatsworth House Trust’s work will see many more people connect with and enjoy this special place’s heritage.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is the largest funder for the UK’s heritage. Since it was established in 1994, it has invested over £9.5 billion of National Lottery and other funding in more than 53,000 projects.

To find out more about the project and to become a part of this exciting chapter of the Cascade’s history by sponsoring a stone, visit: https://cascade.chatsworth.org.