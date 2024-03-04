The Cascade is a highlight for the 600,000 paying visitors who flock to the jewel in the crown of Derbyshire's country estates each year.

When the new season opens on March 16, water will not be flowing down the Cascade’s 24 steps. The reason for this is to save the Grade I listed structure where stone slabs are deteriorating, mortar is crumbling, bitumen is failing and the majority of water is running underneath the Cascade and into Paxton's tunnel below.

Intrusive investigation is vital to find out what is causing this to happen and how to fix it.

MIles Stevenson is philanthropy manager at Chatsworth House Trust, the charity that oversees the estate. He said: "The Cascade is over 300 years old and it's getting in such a dangerous position that it's going to have to be restored, to the point that we're going to have to switch it off."

The restoration is expected to cost £7.5million, of which the trust is hoping to raise at least a third through donations from the public. "It's a major project,” said Miles, “and it's of national importance because the number of features like that left in this country are tiny. It's been there for over 300 years from the time of the first Duke."

The National Lottery Heritage Fund will release £5million provided that Chatsworth House Trust can raise £2.5million. Miles said: "The Chatsworth House Trust will be putting money in but we're having to reach out to other people to help. Top of the list will be big trusts and foundations and corporates. Our aim is to raise at least £250,000 from the general public.

"We feel there are a lot of people who come to Chatsworth for whom the Cascade is really important. I hope it will be a successful project and one where they will say I made a small donation and that helped to trigger the National Lottery grant and helped to generate the whole thing. I think that will give them a huge sense of pride."

Chatsworth's guides have been spreading news about the public appeal and donations have already started to trickle in. Miles said: "One lady has given £50 and that's a really generous gift. Her husband had just died, they'd been married 50 years and for 50 years they'd been coming here. Therefore, she's had that strong emotional attachment and she wanted to ensure that the cascade is good for another 300 years."

Restoration work on the Cascade will be the catalyst to drive wellness and education initiatives which are in the planning stage. Anita Fox, learning and engagement manager, has been working with Derbyshire MIND and other organisations to pilot events in the garden that will stimulate positive mental health. She said: "The programme for 2024 includes days when you can come and work with a medical herbalist, create tinctures and cough mixtures, explore quiet areas, explore soundscapes and connect with nature." Science rapper John Chase will work with teachers and students at a secondary school to create a bespoke show about the water artery at Chatsworth.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has so far allocated £422,000 towards the development of the project which includes broadening the Chatsworth audience, supporting new skills and creating jobs. Jane Marriott, director of Chatsworth House Trust, said: "It's public money so they need to see that it will be invested in the right way."

The appeal to raise £250,000 from public donations is due to launch in April/May, initially on the Chatsworth website and social media.

Chatsworth Cascade regeneration project Steve Parker, head of gardening and landscape, Anita Fox, learning and engagement manager, Miles Stevenson, development manager and philanthropy at Chatsworth House Trust and Rob Harrison, head of operations. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth Cascade renovation project Rob Harrison, head of operations, beside a sign that sets out the restoration project and how much it will cost. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth Cascade restoration project The Cascade house will continue to offer a water spectacle for visitors. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chatsworth Cascade restoration project Water will not be flowing down the 24 stairs of the Cascade when the new visitor season at Chatsworth opens on March 16. Photo: Brian Eyre