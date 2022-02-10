Chatsworth will be first location in UK to host Burning Man sculptures created in Nevada desert

The exhibition, which runs from April 9 to October 1, will include eight existing sculptures from the Burning Man collection.

Four works built on site will include three new sculptures that will be created in the Chatsworth parkland with the help of visitors and community groups over the course of the year. This mirrors the build process at Burning Man that sees teams of volunteers gathering in the desert to create new artworks.

Burning Man is a unique event that usually takes place annually in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, USA, and Chatsworth has worked with the Burning Man team and artists to bring its culture of possibility and creativity to the Derbyshire landscape.

The Flybrary by Christina Sporrong and Murder Inc by Charles Gadeken (photo: Tex Allen).

Kim Cook, director of creative initiatives at Burning Man, said: “We’ve come to understand Chatsworth as a place to foster innovation, creativity, thoughtfulness and thinkers since its early days, something that is also central to our work and ethos at Burning Man. Our hope is that the art in the landscape will provoke joy, new ways of viewing, and be an invitation to make up your own story about meaning as you explore the beautiful expanse of Chatsworth.”

An exhibition inside the house entitled Living With Art We love: An exhibition, presented by the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, will run from March 26 to October 9, 2022.

Visitors will get the opportunity to see some of the couple’s favourite acquisitions from the past 40 years, several of which have not been on public show before. The items will include paintings, sculpture and furniture, including works from the historic collection with a section dedicated to Lucian Freud in that artist’s centenary.

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, said: “We’re delighted to be announcing this celebratory programme for Chatsworth. The exhibition in the house is a marker in time - a record of our acquisitions that we want to share with others - while the sculptures in the park continue the great tradition of the estate as a backdrop for contemporary works. We very much hope that visitors find inspiration here in this special place.”

Lodestar by Randy Polumbo (photo: Espresso Buzz Photo)

Le Attrata by Margaret Long and Orion Fredericks (photo: LadyBee)