Chatsworth will host The Queen's Reading Room Festival for the first time on September 19 and 20, 2025 (photo: www.shoot360.co.uk)

Top authors Jilly Cooper, Helen Fielding, Jojo Moyes, Julia Quinn, Richard Osman and Natasha Brown are among a stellar line-up heading for Chatsworth in a festival run by Queen Camilla’s charity, The Queen’s Reading Room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flagship event will take place at the Derbyshire stately home for the first time after two years at Hampton Court Palace.

Tickets go on sale this morning (May 14) at 10am for the festival on September 19 and 20, 2025. To book tickets, go to www.chatsworth.org/tqrr-festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The star-studded literary line-up at this year’s Queen’s Reading Room Festival will see Lorraine Kelly interview Rivals author Jilly Cooper, whilst Bridget Jones author Helen Fielding and Me Before You author Jojo Moyes will discuss the process of writing stories full of love and hope.

In a talk titled From Riders to Rivals, Jilly Cooper will delve into the creation of her iconic characters including the caddish showjumper-turned-MP Rupert Campbell-Black and his arch-nemesis Lord Tony Baddingham. Jilly will be interviewed by ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly (photo: Avalon/Getty Images)

Legendary actor Celia Imrie will also join the line-up to interview Thursday Murder Club author and comedian Richard Osman, whilst journalist Reeta Chakrabarti will interview Assembly author Natasha Brown.

Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgerton series, will take part in a special Bridgerton discussion panel.

Samantha Shannon, Sarah Winman, Joanna Cannon, Kristin Hannah, Peter James, Rupert Everett, Robert Harris, Peter Frankopan, Sebastian Faulks, Lady Anne Glenconner, Gyles Brandreth, Sarah Waters and Alan Titchmarsh have also been confirmed to take to the festival stage as part of a suite of world-class literary programming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen and will feature a special screening of Pride and Prejudice in the garden at Chatsworth. Over the course of the weekend, visitors will also be able to immerse themselves in Austen’s life and legacy at a pop-up exhibition of Austen artefacts, curated especially for The Queen’s Reading Room by Jane Austen’s House, before rounding off their weekend with a showing of Sense and Sensibility’, also in the garden, on Saturday afternoon.

Helen Fielding, best known as the creator of Bridget Jones, will be in conversation with Jojo Moyes, author of Me Before You, in a talk titled Heartache and Heartthrobs in which they will discuss the art of creating iconic love stories (photo: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Jane Marriott, director of Chatsworth House Trust said: “We are delighted to welcome The Queen’s Reading Room Festival to Chatsworth, and to share this exciting celebration of storytelling with our local communities and guests from across the UK and the world. We often say that Chatsworth is more than a house; it’s a place of creativity and community, learning and ideas. This partnership between our two charities demonstrates how true this is, and we can’t wait for the festival to begin.”

Vicki Perrin, chief executive of The Queen’s Reading Room said: “After the success of last year’s Queen’s Reading Room Festival which saw us fill over 10,000 seats in a single day, we are delighted to be bringing our flagship event back for 2025 - this time to the magical surrounds of Chatsworth.

“As a charity, we are committed to ensuring that everybody can access our events. We are therefore so excited by the opportunity of connecting with more audiences in the UK at Chatsworth and are immensely grateful to Chatsworth House Trust for hosting us - it’s clear that, like us, they are deeply committed to championing creativity and the joy of books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re a fan of romance or fantasy, crime fiction or historical fiction - there really is something for everybody at The Queen’s Reading Room Festival and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Richard Osman, best-selling author of The Thursday Murder Club, will discuss how to craft the perfect murder mystery in conversation with legendary actor Celia Imrie. Richard's contribution to the festival is titled Join the Murder Club (photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The festival will host a dedicated book drop-off point where visitors can donate books that they have read for others to enjoy. Visitors will be encouraged to pay it forward by leaving a kind message for the next reader, and all books will be donated to local charities and reading initiatives in the area.

The Queen’s Reading Room works in the UK and beyond to celebrate and promote the transformative power of books. Its groundbreaking neuroscience examines the connection between regular reading and improved wellbeing, while its events have reached more than 20,000 people in the past two years alone. The charity reaches more than 12 million people in 174 countries.

For the full festival programme, go to www.chatsworth.org/events/the-queens-reading-room-festival/festival-talks. To book tickets, go to https://www.chatsworth.org/tqrr-festival