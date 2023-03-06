Chatsworth to host celebration of women led by Derbyshire's first black High Sheriff in waiting

Theresa Peltier, Derbyshire's High Sheriff In Nomination, is leading a celebration of women at Chatsworth on March 10, 2023.

Theresa will host the informal drop-in event on March 10. She said: “There are so many creative and innovative women doing so many wonderful things across Derbyshire and I thought it could be really inspiring to bring them together for International Women’s Day. It’s a great opportunity to meet, encourage and talk to each other about our experiences and challenges. I want to encourage as many women as possible to come along - we’ve a really diverse group of people appearing at this event with some fascinating stories to tell.”

In 2019 Theresa retired as the head of equality for Derbyshire Police, having spent 27 years in policing. Her role enabled her to work with the Home Office, National Police Chief’s Council, Equality and Human Rights Commission, the College of Policing and national staff associations as well as becoming vice-president of the National Black Police Association.

She will be taking up her new post on April 5, after being nominated for the position by Lord Burlington. Theresa said: “I’m particularly proud to do so as Derbyshire’s first black High Sheriff in the year of the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush docking at Tilbury. I’ll be doing my best to shine a light on the achievements and contributions to our society made by women and other groups that are sometimes overlooked.”

As well as celebrating the achievements of women running small businesses and providing charitable and other services to the communities of Derbyshire at the event in Chatsworth, there will be a number of projects relating to the Windrush Generation. The day will feature performances from singer songwriter Carol Fieldhouse and writer, poet and performer Seni Seneviratne; resident sculptor at Derbyshire Eco Centre, Sue Allanson; Derbyshire Lord Lieutenant Elizabeth Fothergill CBE and charities and organisations such as Women’s Work and Adoption East Midlands.

Gill Hart, head of learning and engagement at Chatsworth, will use visual/compositional analysis in her talk “Pieces of a Woman” to explore representations of Duchess Georgiana by male and female artists.

“What’s in a Name” - a talk by Alice Martin, head of the Devonshire Collections at Chatsworth - will look at how the language and storytelling around Bess of Hardwick, a central player at the very heart of Chatsworth’s story, has changed and evolved over the centuries and what insights this might give to understanding her life and legacy.

