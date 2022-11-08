Chatsworth planning for the future and creating 'Estate Plan’ to shape the next fifteen years and beyond

Chatsworth has started a collaborative dialogue with the leading stakeholders including councils, statutory authorities, charities, trade bodies, neighbours and businesses in order to share knowledge, understanding and opinion .

By sharing its vision and direction of travel for the years ahead, Chatsworth is aiming to build better understanding and common goals with stakeholders to benefit the landscape and environment, jobs and enterprise, local communities and visitors to the region.

On Monday more than 50 representatives from Peak District National Park Authority, Derbyshire Dales District Council, local Parish Councils, Historic England, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, National Trust and many others met with Stephen Vickers, CEO of Devonshire Group and Chatsworth’s senior team at Cavendish Hall in Edensor, where they were invited to become involved in the Whole Estate Plan.

Chatsworth is planning for the future with Peak District chiefs – to develop a ‘Whole Estate Plan’ that will shape the next fifteen years and beyond.

The Whole Estate Plan is due for publication in Summer 2023, and Chatsworth will share progress at regular intervals, welcoming further input from stakeholders.

Whole Estate Plans represent good practice in holistic planning across environmental, social and economic themes.

Lord Burlington, Chairman of the Chatsworth Settlement Trust: “We understand and take very seriously the responsibility that custodianship and management of such a precious asset as Chatsworth brings.

“We take great care to balance the needs of conservation, access, enjoyment, education, community and economy. At the same time, we value other voices and encourage stakeholders and partners to share their knowledge, ideas and opinions within a conversation that we believe will make development of the plan more effective, by building and enhancing common goals for the benefit of our shared future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Peak District National Park Authority Chair Andrew McCloy, Stephen Vickers, CEO Devonshire Group and Derbyshire Dales District Council CEO Paul Wilson

The Whole Estate Plan covers the core of the Chatsworth Estate, which includes Chatsworth House, garden, parkland, and Stand Wood - all under the management of the Chatsworth House Trust charity - as well as farms, woods, moorland and other interests between Baslow and Beeley, plus Peak Village in Rowsley.