Chatsworth makes top five in UK’s best Christmas markets list
and live on Freeview channel 276
Travel experts from Planet Cruise based their league on the number of stalls, open dates, TripAdvisor ratings and reviews, Google search volume and Instagram hashtag data.
Among the TripAdvisor reviews for Chatsworth Christmas Market, tjp171 of Northampton posted: “The Christmas market was the best I have seen. Beats all the city centre ones hands down. All stalls were local artisans with superb quality home made goods.” Posting under the name of summerinthecity01, a visitor from Yorkshire wrote: “The market looked wonderful. Great mix of stalls and prices you would expect.”
Chatsworth Christmas Market is open until November 26 and has more than 100 stalls offering festive gifts and decorations.
Planet Cruise’s data analysis placed Blenheim Palace at the top of the UK table and sixth in the world’s best Christmas markets for 2023.
More than a quarter (28%) of the world’s top markets are in the UK. The new study found that both the UK and Germany were the most festive countries in the ranking, with 14 Christmas markets each making it into the world’s top 50 list.