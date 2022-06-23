Chatsworth launches new restaurant at Peak Village retail centre

Chatsworth Kitchen celebrates quality, seasonal dishes sourced from the estate and a community of farmers, producers and makers from across the Derbyshire Dales.

The launch menu showcases the best of local produce from Chatsworth Gin cured salmon with capers and sherry vinegar shallots, to marinated estate beef with roasted cherry tomato and herb couscous, and Chatsworth lamb cutlets with fig, goats cheese and spinach salad. Deli plates offer a choice of freshly-baked flatbreads or a seasonal baked tart and fresh salads while popular children’s dishes will be updated regularly.

The majority of the food is made on site, while pastries and dessert items will be created under the watchful eye of Chatsworth’s experienced pastry chef in the stables kitchen by the house.

Chatsworth Kitchen has opened at Peak Village retail centre, Rowsley (photo: India Hobson/Haarkon)

Alongside the dining experience, more than 300 items of food, drink, kitchen and homewares is available.

An original oak table from the Victorian kitchen at Chatsworth takes centre stage in the bespoke interior which contains hundreds of items from the stores and kitchens at the stately home.

Lady Burlington said: “We were inspired by the old kitchen at Chatsworth, and have brought a variety of pots, pans and artefacts from Chatsworth to the restaurant. Sustainability and authenticity have been central to this project; we have reused and repurposed items including chairs, doors and panelling, with many of the tables made from reclaimed flooring from the estate.

“Chatsworth Kitchen celebrates local produce, suppliers and makers, and we hope it will become a place for people to spend time together and enjoy great food, before exploring the many new shops opening at Peak Village.

Deli plates with freshly-baked flatbreads are on the menu at Chatsworth Kitchen (photo: India Hobson/Haarkon)

“The Peak District has a wealth of wonderful produce and passionate, talented craftspeople, and we look forward to doing our part to support these businesses; from established names like David Mellor, who has provided stoneware and cutlery, to our candle maker in Barlow and young talents like potter Joe Heath working on the Chatsworth Estate.”

The new restaurant has created several new-full time jobs, as well as casual short-term work and opportunities for career progression for existing employees.

Chatsworth’s head of catering, Chris Bailey-Jones, said: “Food is at the heart of the Chatsworth Estate and therefore it should be no surprise that at Chatsworth Kitchen, estate reared and grown produce is celebrated in every dish.

“The menu looks to build on emerging food trends while never losing sight of the importance of local, seasonal and sustainable food that showcases Chatsworth, Derbyshire and indeed the wider country.

Several new full-time jobs have been created with the opening of Chatsworth Kitchen (photo: India Hobson/Haarkon).

“The restaurant will give a distinctly Chatsworth twist to great service, being informal, fun and even a little quirky. All of this is helped along with a carefully crafted drinks list, looking to shine a light on local providers in a setting that is perfect for a relaxed lunch with friends or a family get together.”

With indoor and outdoor seating, the Chatsworth Kitchen can seat 130 people, and is open from 9.30am - 5pm daily, seven days a week.

Chatsworth Kitchen is part of a long-term investment and development plan for Peak Village, which was purchased in 2021 by The Devonshire Group, the company that represents the interests of the Devonshire family at nearby Chatsworth.