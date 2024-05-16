Chatsworth International Horse Trials are cancelled after heavy rain sparks safety fears
and live on Freeview channel 276
A statement on Chatsworth’s website says: “We are devastated that due to the last 12 hours of heavy rain on site, under instructions from the BE and FEI officials, we have been forced to cancel the 2024 Chatsworth International Horse Trials.
“We are sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause. Our team has worked incredibly hard to organise the event, however the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes, visitors and horses, which is our number one priority.
“All ticket holders will be contacted to process a full refund. There is no need to contact us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.