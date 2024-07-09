Chatsworth House will close for five days for filming of new TV series
House ticket bookings for July 22-26 have been blocked out while shooting for the series takes place. The garden, farmyard, playground, Stables gift shop, restaurants and parkland will remain open to the public throughout the five days.
An unnamed major online streaming platform is behind the filming which will generate ‘significant income’ for conservation work at Chatsworth including the restoration of the Cascade which is switched off while it awaits a £7million repair.
Chatsworth House Trust said in a letter sent to the Friends of Chatsworth: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause, and can assure you that the decision to close the house was not taken lightly.
“We are incredibly grateful to you for your essential support and we hope you will agree that this is a worthwhile project, as well as looking forward to seeing Chatsworth on the small screen.”
A spokesperson for Chatsworth said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Chatsworth House Trust, we’re just sorry we can’t share more details yet. The decision to close the house is not something we took lightly, and we wanted to notify the Friends of Chatsworth about the closure first as they are our most frequent visitors and loyal supporters. The information is also on our website and we’ll be posting on social media nearer the time to enable visitors to plan accordingly. “
Chatsworth House has been the location for many TV programmes and films, with summer proving a popular season for stars and camera crews to visit.
Filming of the BBC’s Peaky Blinders took place in The Painted Hall, Library, Guest Bedrooms, the Great Dining Room and the garden during the summer of 2014.
A 100-strong cast and crew took over Chatsworth for a week in July 2013 to shoot Death Comes To Pemberley, a BBC sequel to Pride and Prejudice.
The 2005 film version of Pride and Prejudice – starring Keira Knightley and Mathew Mcfadyen – was shot at the stately home and will be screened at sell-out shows in the garden from August 9 to 11, 2024. Keira also starred in The Duchess which was filmed at Chatsworth in 2005.
The Wolfman, with Anthony Hopkins and Benico del Toro, was filmed over five weeks at the Derbyshire estate and released in 2010.
