On the walk Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Sean Fletcher and Margherita Taylor will listen to first-hand experiences of how projects supported by the charity have helped their younger companions. This special episode of Countryfile will be broadcast on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Television’s Countryfile presenters are visiting the Chatsworth estate with four inspirational young people on a walk to raise funds for a children’s charity.

The Derbyshire location has been chosen for the tenth anniversary of the Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need.

On the walk Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Sean Fletcher and Margherita Taylor will listen to first-hand experiences of how projects supported by the charity have helped their younger companions. This special episode of Countryfile will be broadcast on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Matt will undertake his ramble with 13-year-old Lucas, who at the age of two months old was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain, and has had 25 brain surgeries to date after being in and out of hospital with severe headaches. It was following one of his surgeries that the family were put in touch with BBC Children in Need funded project, Harry’s Hydrocephalus Awareness Trust (Harry’s HAT), who deliver support sessions and family activity days to children and young people with Hydrocephalus. The project has enabled Lucas to feel less isolated, develop his confidence and meet with other children going through a similar journey as well as encouraging Lucas to take part in outdoor activities with his family like playing football and rowing.

Anita will be joining 9-year-old Rubi, who has Chronic Kidney Disease Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). In 2019, Rubi had a gastrostomy tube fitted to supplement her nutrition. She now permanently has a feed point on her tummy. Rubi’s diagnosis meant that she couldn’t stay away from home or have sleepovers, but since attending Over The Wall Camp, a BBC Children in Need funded charity offering camps and residential trips across the UK to disabled and seriously ill children, Rubi has had the opportunity to share a cabin with other children which previously wouldn’t have been possible. Through her attendance at Over The Wall Camp Rubi has taken part in activities including rock climbing, swimming and archery.

Sean will be teaming up with 15-year-old Jack, who has autism and was diagnosed with a rare genetic hearing disorder at the age of five. Jack and his mum, Louise, started learning sign language but felt isolated and scared for the future. A teacher put them in touch with BBC Children in Need funded project, Talking Hands, where young people can learn language and are given advice and support. Since attending Talking Hands Jack has built self-esteem, developed his confidence and loves getting outside and taking scenic photography.

Margerita will be walking with 8-year-old Sophie who has Autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Sophie’s mum Kathryn set up Sensory Kids in 2014 following the lack of support available to children and young people on the autistic spectrum. The project is funded by BBC Children in Need and provides sensory play, specialist rooms with equipment and support for children and young people with ASD. When Sophie began nursery school, Kathryn noticed differences in her development and social interactions with other children, including walking on her tip-toes, struggling to approach her peers in social times as well as signs of dyslexia. Sophie started attending Sensory Kids for play therapy and to help develp coping strategies. She is a keen Irish dancer who attends classes, wins competitions and is feeling much more confident.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need, Matt Baker will be catching up with a past contributor to hear their story and how BBC Children in Need has supported them.

John Craven with Pudsey Bear will be appearing in the special episode of Countryfile shot at Chatsworth (photo: BBC)

John Craven will be joined by Pudsey who will be on hand to encourage ramblers across the UK to challenge themselves to make life lighter for children and young people by holding their own sponsored rambles to raise funds.

Since the Countryfile Ramble began in 2015, ramblers across the UK have raised more than £15.4m for the charity.

For information on how to get involved visit the Ramble Hub at www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/shows/countryfile-ramble